Vidya Balan recalls Akshaye Khanna's reaction after she rejected film opposite him, here's who she asked for help

Vidya Balan has come a long way. From playing endearing characters to picking up serious roles in films, the actress has proved her finesse and versatility. In a recent interaction with a media portal, she shared a hilarious anecdote from her early days of acting. Vidya recalled rejecting a film that featured her opposite Akshaye Khanna and revealed how the latter reacted to her saying 'no' to the project.

Revisiting her journey and years-long career in the industry, the Do Aur Do Pyaar actress mentioned how she never wanted to hurt anyone by saying 'no' to any project. Vidya Balan shared, "There was a film offered to me opposite Akshaye Khanna, and for some reason, I didn’t connect with the script. But I didn't pick up the phone and tell him that. I asked my manager to convey it to the director."

The 46-year-old went on to share that when she met Akshaye on the sets of Salaam-e-Ishq, he fired her for rejecting the script, after which she ran to John Abraham for help. She asked to save her and opened up about not wanting to indulge in confrontation, hurt anyone's feelings, or make someone feel bad. "But eventually, he was only pulling my leg. I later realized," added Vidya.

Furthermore, the Tumhari Sulu actress agreed to the fact that no one wants to hear 'no,' given that so much effort and time are invested into creating a script. Making a heartfelt confession, Balan stated that being married to a producer has made her realize the same even more than before. Spilling beans on the way to becoming honest, Vidya told the portal, "I'm not a rude person. I say it as it is, but I am aware of how much efforts go into developing a script and I value it."

For the uninitiated, Vidya Balan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyya 3 alongside Madhuri Dixit and Kartik Aaryan. With a glorious career spanning decades, she is known for movies like Kahaani, The Dirty Picture, Ishqiya, and Parineeta.

