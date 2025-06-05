Who is Shanaya Kapoor's rumored beau Karan Kothari? Know all about Mumbai-based businessman and her plus one at Bollywood parties

Shanaya Kapoor has been grabbing headlines owing to her debut lately, marking the beginning of her career. She is all set to star opposite Vikrant Massey in the forthcoming romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. While the netizens are excited about the fresh pairing and the film’s promising narrative, Shanaya’s personal life is equally making buzz. Fans are intrigued to know about her rumored beau, Karan Kothari. According to the media reports, the 23-year-old and her speculated partner are college sweethearts.

According to Hindustan Times, Shanaya Kapoor is not single and is in a relationship with Mumbai-based businessman Karan Kothari. He doesn’t belong to the acting industry but owns a startup based in Los Angeles. The publication also reported that they attended university together in LA, but the exact timeline of their relationship is unclear at the moment. The source revealed that Shanaya has not posted anything about her romantic partner, but has introduced him to her colleagues.

Further, the sources shared that Karan has also attended several Bollywood parties with Shanaya, but the latter is yet to make things official. Karan Kothari’s social media profile consists of candid pictures with his friends, the serene beauty of nature, and his love for adventure. As per the reports, his father, Avinash Kothari, owns a jewellery company and Shanaya worked for it as a model.

Coming to Shanaya, the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, the budding actress was initially supposed to debut with Bedhadak. Besides her, the film featured two other newcomers, Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. However, the project was shelved, and now, Shanaya is looking forward to the release of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. For the unversed, the Santosh Singh directorial will hit the theaters on July 11 and its teaser was released earlier today.

On the work front, she is set to appear in Bejoy Nambiar's Tu Yaa Main alongside Adarsh Gourav. Further, the 23-year-old will also be seen alongside Mohanlal in the upcoming pan-India movie titled Vrusshabha, bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor. The film features a stellar cast and is slated to arrive in theaters on October 16, 2025.

