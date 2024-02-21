Virat Kohli spotted in London after Anushka Sharma announces arrival of son Akaay

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma broke the internet after they announced the arrival of their second baby. In their note, they revealed that the actress gave birth to her son on February 15 and that they have named him Akaay. Although the newest parents in town decided to keep their location under wraps. But, soon after the news of junior Kohli’s arrival, a fan page shared a picture of the Indian cricketer walking on the streets of London.

Virat Kohli walking on the streets of London

Taking to their X handle, a fan page with the name Satish Mishra shared a picture of Virat Kohli. In the picture, we can see the Indian cricketer walking on the streets of London late in the evening. He has an intense look on his face and can be seen wearing a black colored long jacket over white pants. He has completed his look with a cap and his glasses. We wonder if he is heading to be with Anushka Sharma and his newborn.

Just a couple of days back there were strong rumors about Anushka Sharma going to deliver at a hospital in London. And now after this picture of the cricketer, it may be possible that the couple may have welcomed a son at a hospital in London.

Check out the picture:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s announcement of welcoming baby boy

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note regarding the birth of their baby boy whom she and Virat have named Akaay. The actress revealed that Vamika's brother came into the world on Feb 15. "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to

inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka" the note read as saying.

Check it out:

What is the meaning of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's son Akaay?

The selection of the name Akaay for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s baby boy hints at a Turkish origin. Beyond its roots, the name boasts a gender-neutral significance, symbolizing the radiant brilliance and luminous glow akin to that of a full moon, or directly translating to full moon itself.

Interestingly, it may hold another meaning as well. Akaay derives from the Hindi word kaya, meaning body, thus suggesting someone who is greater than physical existence. In Sanskrit, Akaay denotes someone without a body, incorporeal in nature.

Previously, Kohli unveiled the meaning behind his daughter's name, Vamika, sharing that it originates from Sanskrit and is another appellation for Goddess Durga. This association infuses her name with a sacred significance.

Bollywood celebrities reacting to Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s announcement

Reacting to Anushka Sharma’s post, Alia Bhatt wrote, "How beautiful! Congratulations (red heart)" Ranveer Singh dropped Nazar amulet and red hearts emojis. Rakul Preet Singh commented, "(red hearts) god bless." Vaani Kapoor dropped a red heart. Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Congratulations" accompanied by a red heart.

On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor penned, "Congratulations (red hearts)." Huma Qureshi also congratulated the couple. Neha Dhupia's comment read, "Congratulations you guys … our @anushkasharma @virat.kohli and our cutie #vamika"

"Congratulations and a happy birthday to the little man," wrote Farhan Akhtar. "Congratulations All our love and blessings," Dia Mirza commented.

Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli made a lifelong commitment in a fairytale wedding ceremony. The couple tied the knot on December 11, 2017. Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021 and after three years, the couple welcomed their son Akaay.

