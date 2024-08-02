WATCH: Jaya Bachchan's gesture cracks up everyone in parliament including herself: 'Main Jaya Amitabh Bachchan…'

Jaya Bachchan, born Jaya Bhaduri, decided to add her husband Amitabh Bachchan's surname after their marriage. However, during a parliamentary session on July 29, she lost her composure when Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh, addressed her by her maiden name.

In a recent session, the veteran actress introduced herself as Jaya Amitabh Bachchan and reacted when Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar mentioned his admiration for both her and Amitabh Bachchan.

In a viral video shared by NDTV India, the Vice President mentioned that he is a fan of both Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, which prompted her to laugh and fold her hands in response. In another video, Jaya referred to herself as "Mai Jaya Amitabh Bachchan," the session concluded with a light-hearted atmosphere and some laughter.

A few days ago, Speaker Mr. Harivansh read from a cue card and invited her to speak by saying, "Shrimati Jaya Amitabh Bachchan ji, please." Jaya responded quickly, stating that simply calling her Jaya Bachchan would have sufficed. The man then clarified that he had used her officially registered name.

Jaya Bachchan went on to express her concerns in Hindi, lamenting what she saw as a trend where women are identified by their husbands' names, which she felt diminishes their individual identities and achievements.

Recently, the veteran was asked by ANI about her response to the Budget 2024 outside the Parliament; she stated that she had no reaction. She remarked that the budget was merely a form of drama, suggesting that promises made on paper are unlikely to be fulfilled.

Since 1973, Jaya Bachchan has been married to the legend and megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and together they have two children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Bachchan's latest project was Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, in which she starred alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. The film garnered positive reviews from both critics and fans, and Bachchan was particularly praised for her role as Dhanlakshmi.

