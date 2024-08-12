WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan joins crowd to sing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in video from Locarno Film Festival; fans are all hearts

Shah Rukh Khan knows just how to win over his fans, keeping his title as the king of hearts firmly intact. With his irresistible charm and quick wit, he boasts a massive following that stretches far beyond India. His fans around the world are as familiar with his songs, dialogues, and dance moves as they are with his on-screen persona. This was perfectly evident at the Locarno Film Festival, where King Khan took the stage and delighted his audience with his infectious energy by singing Kuch Kuch Hota hai along with his fans.

A recently surfaced video shows the Jawan actor on stage before a large, enthusiastic audience. Following an engaging interaction, the crowd honored him by singing his iconic song Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. SRK joined in, participating in the chorus with the audience and fans couldn't stop cheering!

Check out the video here:

At the same festival, the Pathaan actor revealed the truth behind his famous arm pose. Khan shared that the iconic dance pose he often uses was influenced by the renowned Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan. He initially claimed he had no idea about the origins of the pose but noted that, in 90s Indian cinema, actors were expected to master the "dip" dance move.

On stage, Shah Rukh demonstrated the dip but admitted he struggled with it. He confessed feeling quite embarrassed and practiced it all night. The following morning, he met with Saroj Khan and expressed his readiness to perform the move.

However, Khan was told that since he couldn't do it well, he should simply stand and extend his arms. Despite his insistence on performing the dip, Saroj Khan advised against it, saying it didn’t suit him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. King is a dynamic action thriller that explores the relationship between a mentor and his disciple, putting their survival skills to the test against numerous challenges. For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

