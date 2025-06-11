Who is Gagan Arora? From AD in Stree to actor in Saif Ali Khan-led Jewel Thief, here’s all about Lafangey’s Rohan

Lafangey was just released a couple of days back on Amazon MX Player, and since then, it has become the talk of the town. The coming-of-age drama explores how youngsters navigate the balance between career and romance amidst significant emotional turmoil.

There is one character in the show, Rohan, played by Gagan Arora, who has grabbed all the eyeballs. In case you are one of them, then we have brought all the details about the actor that you will be quite interested in knowing about.

Gagan Arora's childhood

Gagan Arora was born on September 16, 1993, in New Delhi. He completed his schooling at National Victor Public School in the city and then earned a bachelor's degree in commerce from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College. When he was a part of Delhi University, his love for acting was born. The Lafangey star actively participated in the college dramatics society and performed in street plays.

He then shifted to Mumbai with the intention of advancing his love for acting. Arora studied filmmaking at Mumbai's Xavier Institute of Communication. This paved his way into the glamor world.

How did Gagan Arora enter the acting world?

Not many are aware that Gagan started off as an assistant director on a very popular film. This movie is none other than Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree. He was Amar Kaushik's AD for this film, and this was the beginning of never looking back for him.

Later, he went on to make his acting debut in The Viral Fever's College Romance. Gagan received quite a lot of praise for this. The actor then went on to star in series like Girls Hostel, Basement Company, and 4 Thieves. In 2019, he starred in a short film titled Padh Le Basanti, which was directed by Sangram Naiksatam.

In 2019, Arora made his acting debut in Ujda Chaman starring Sunny Singh and Maanvi Gagroo. Despite playing a supporting role, his acting was praised by critics. In 2022, he appeared in Madhuri Dixit's Netflix show, The Fame Game. He was also part of the Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Jewel Thief, which was released on Netflix a couple of months ago.

About Lafangey

The show revolves around the story of 3 childhood friends and how they navigate the challenges life throws at them. The coming-of-age show stars Harsh Beniwal, Gagan Arora, Barkha Singh, Anud Singh Dhaka, Ranjan Raj, and Saloni Gaur in pivotal roles.

Gagan's character is stuck between an ambitious dream and real-life challenges. His emotional turmoil becomes the main plot of the show.

