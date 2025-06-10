Meet actor who was AD on his own film, gave over 30 retakes for kissing scene, trolled for sexist dialogues and is now biggest heartthrob

Known for his comic timing and charming looks, this actor made it big in the industry despite being an outsider. Debuted in 2011, the actor worked as an AD on his own film and struggled to do kissing scenes on-screen. He is now considered one of the biggest crowd pullers, whose horror-comedy franchise has a dedicated fan base. Yes, we are talking about none other than Kartik Aaryan.

Advertisement

Born on November 22, 1990, to a Brahmin family in Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh), Kartik Aaryan is among the leading stars in Bollywood today. The actor holds a strong fan base and is carrying a successful film career. His debut film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, was released in 2011 by filmmaker Luv Ranjan.

Though the movie was a decent performer at the box office, Kartik was applauded for his performance. He worked as an Assistant director on his third film, Kaanchi, directed by Subhash Ghai. The actor faced difficulty in doing kissing scenes. Reportedly, he gave around 37 retakes for a passionate kissing sequence in Kaanchi.

In his initial years, Kartik Aaryan was identified as a ‘monologue actor’ because he used to have long monologues in movies—Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Pati Patni Aur Woh. While his monologues used to have a virality factor, they were also criticised for being misogynistic. After facing backlash, the makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh decided to remove his monologue from the final edit.

Advertisement

His breakthrough movie was the 2018 release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which was his first ever Rs 100 crore net grosser in India. The super success of SKTKS put him on the national map, and he became the new sensation in the tinsel town. Kartik never looked back since then and has given several hits and Superhit movies, including Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Kartik Aaryan's highest grossing movie is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee. While fans wait for its fourth installment, Kartik has an exciting slate of releases ahead: an untitled romantic film with Anurag Basu co-starring Sreeleela, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Sameer Vidwans co-starring Ananya Panday, and Pati Patni Aur Woh 2. The actor also had a fallout with Karan Johar; however, they made up and reunited.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar wants his kids to become like Shah Rukh Khan’s children Aryan and Suhana, seeks ‘parental instincts’ from Gauri Khan