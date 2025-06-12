BTS’ Jungkook’s Chinese fan reveals WHY she tried to break into idol’s Seoul home on his military discharge day

A startling new update has emerged in the ongoing investigation into the recent break-in attempt at BTS member Jungkook’s residence. According to a statement released by the Yongsan Police on June 12, the Chinese woman who was caught trying to enter the idol’s home confessed her motive. She said she wanted to personally see Jungkook following his military discharge.

The woman, reportedly in her 30s, told officers she had traveled from China to South Korea with the sole purpose of meeting the K-pop star. Her actions, she admitted, were driven by a deep attachment and admiration for the singer. Her statement has shifted the narrative of the case. This casts it as a case of obsessive fan behavior rather than a random criminal act.

Police have yet to confirm whether the woman had any prior history of stalking or had been monitoring Jungkook’s schedule. They are also working to determine if she had attempted similar acts in the past or had plans to approach other BTS members.

For now, the case remains under active investigation, with authorities reviewing her travel history, online activity, and possible accomplices.

Security breach on military discharge day

The attempted intrusion took place late on the night of June 11, 2025, just hours after Jungkook was officially discharged from the military. He had served as a sergeant in the 5th Artillery Brigade since enlisting in December 2023. While fans were celebrating his return, a serious breach of his privacy was unfolding behind the scenes.

Around 11:20 PM, residents in Jungkook's Yongsan-gu neighborhood became alarmed. They spotted a woman repeatedly pressing the digital passcode outside his apartment. A concerned neighbor quickly notified authorities. Responding officers from the Yongsan Police Station arrived on the scene. They arrested the woman on the spot for attempted trespassing.

Thankfully, Jungkook is believed to have been unharmed, and it's unclear if he was at home at the time of the incident. His agency has not released any official statement.

Fans react with concern and outrage

The revelation of the woman's motive has stirred public anger and concern, especially among BTS' global fan base, ARMY. Many fans are urging agencies and law enforcement to implement stronger protective measures for idols.

Online forums have lit up with reactions. Fans express a mix of sympathy for Jungkook and outrage at the intrusion into his private life. As the investigation continues, fans hope for accountability and action. They not only want Jungkook to be safe, but also wish to deter similar incidents in the future.

