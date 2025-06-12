Harvey Weinstein Convicted of First-Degree Criminal Sexual Act in New York Retrial for Assaulting Miriam Haley

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault and rape.

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on one charge in his sex crimes retrial on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. The jury unanimously concluded he forcibly performed a first-degree criminal sexual act on former production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006 at his Manhattan home.

The 12-member panel acquitted him on a separate criminal sexual act charge brought by model Kaja Sokola. The jury has yet to decide on a third count of third-degree rape involving aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

Weinstein, 73, did not testify in the six-week proceeding, as he also chose not to take the stand in his original 2020 trial. He pleaded not guilty to all three counts at arraignment, and his defense argued that each encounter was consensual.

Prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office—led by Alvin Bragg—called 24 witnesses, including the three accusers, and presented evidence that Weinstein used his industry power to coerce the women.

In April 2024, an appellate court overturned Weinstein’s initial New York conviction, ruling that the trial judge had improperly allowed testimony about allegations beyond the specific charges. The Manhattan DA quickly reindicted him in September 2024 on the same counts.

The retrial reopened the testimony of Haley, Sokola, and Mann; Haley described being forced into oral sex, while Sokola and Mann recounted separate assaults—only Haley’s testimony resulted in a conviction.

Weinstein’s spokesperson has already signaled intentions to pursue further appeals, citing alleged juror bias during deliberations. The jurors will resume deliberations Thursday on the remaining rape count involving Jessica Mann.

While Weinstein begins serving a 16-year sentence in California for a 2013 rape conviction, this New York verdict adds to his confirmed criminal record.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

