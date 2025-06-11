Where and when to watch The Traitors Season 1 in India? Premiere date, time, platform, contestants and number of episodes

The Traitors Season 1 has generated immense buzz because of its thrilling lineup of celebrity contestants. Led by the charismatic Karan Johar, this reality show stands out as one of the most eagerly awaited shows of the year. The first promo, released on May 30, only heightened the anticipation among fans. Now, with the premiere just a day away, excitement is at an all-time high. If you’re wondering when and where to watch The Traitors in India, here’s what you need to know.

Premiere date, time, platform and number of episodes

The Traitors will make its grand debut on Amazon Prime Video on June 11. The first episode is set to air at 8 PM, and viewers can expect a spectacular launch as the first three episodes will be released on the same day. The series has a total of 10 episodes, which will unfold over the course of four weeks. Every Thursday, 3 episodes will be released at 8 PM, and after 9 episodes, the grand finale episode will premiere.

Watch The Traitors first official promo here-

Contestants of The Traitors

Set against the lavish backdrop of Rajasthan, The Traitors features an impressive cast of 20 celebrity contestants, ready to be a part of an engaging game. Featuring an ensemble cast of prominent personalities from the entertainment industry, the show includes contestants ranging from well-known social media figures to actors and other notable names.

This star-studded lineup includes Karan Kundrra, Anshula Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Norouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvee Gaurr, Apoorva Mukhija (also known as The Rebel Kid), Jasmine Bhasin, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Uorfi Javed, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Sufi Motiwala.

Filmed at the luxurious Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer, The Traitors explores the theme of good versus evil, where contestants strive to outlast one another. They will be split into two distinct groups: the good ones and the cunning Mafias, who will use betrayals and strategies to claim victory.

Led by Karan Johar, The Traitors also marks the debut of several celebrities on OTT platforms.

