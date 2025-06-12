The Devil's Plan 2's Yoon So Hee reacts to dating rumors with Jung Hyun Gyu, clarifies past comment on wanting him to win

The second instalment of The Devil's Plan, known as The Devil's Plan: Death Room, aired from May 6 to 20 on Netflix. During the course of the show, the contestants formed close bonds with each other, while performing challenges together. Among them, the relationship of Yoon So Hee and Jung Hyun Gyu was particularly talked about, even leading to dating rumors. The former finally clarified the issue during her recent appearance on Ha Suk Jin's YouTube show.

How did Yoon So Hee and Jung Hyun Gyu's dating rumor start?

Yoon So Hee and Jung Hyun Gyu's on-screen camaraderie in The Devil's Plan: Death Room sparked intense speculation about the nature of the relationship between the two contestants. During her appearance on Ha Suk Jin's YouTube show, fans finally got the answer they were eagerly waiting for regarding the rumored romance between them. Ha Suk Jin directly asked Yoon So Hee about the speculation, referencing a remark she made before the semifinal game of the Netflix show began.

The comment in question was– "I hope that Jung Hyun Gyu does not lose." The host probed further, asking her to clarify the reason behind her statement and whether it stemmed from her interest in him. "Why did you say that you wanted Hyun Gyu to do well, instead of yourself? Was it the perspective of a noona (older female) looking out for a guy she's interested in?" he asked. She answered the question without hesitation.

Yoo So Hee responded to dating speculations with Jung Hyun Gyu

Yoon So Hee burst into laughter upon hearing the question, responding with, "What are you talking about?!" She then clarified her previous comment, explaining, "I think what I wanted to say at the time was, 'I want the two of us to do well and the other three to get out'. But I'm not the type of person who can say something so aggressive." She revealed that her statement was a more subtle way of expressing her sentiment.

He further mentioned being frustrated by the way her comment was received by the viewers and having no one to share her feelings with, she said, "I vented at my younger brother."

