Why are Puja Banerjee-Kunal Verma in news? Here's everything about celeb couple who got scammed by close friend

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma are in the news lately due to an unfortunate incident that has occurred in their lives. The celebrity couple, who have been working in the industry for a long time, have earned a name and success due to their hard work and dedication. However, shockingly, they recently lost all their savings after becoming victims of a scam perpetrated by a close friend.

Why are Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma in news?

In their new vlog, Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma opened up about the lowest phase of their lives. The actress disclosed, "We have been victims of a fraudulent financial scam, which is a very big amount. Humari saari savings, saara kuch usme hume kho diya hai. Ab hume life zero se shuru karna hai. Hum haar nahi maanege aur hum haar nahi mana chahte hai. (We have lost all our savings. We have to start life from zero. We won't give up and we don't want to give up)."

Puja Banerjee broke down as she requested everyone's support and blessings in this challenging phase. Kunal explained how they are dependent on the work they have been doing. Speaking about the fraud, he explained, "Ek insaan ne humare sath fraud kiya aur hum bohot bade victim bane hai uske (There is one person who did a fraud with us and we are big victims in this)."

Puja, who was in tears as she shared this incident, said, "Jab bhi iss baare mei baat kar rahe hai toh andar se tut rahe hai. Kyuki hume bohot gehra sadma laga hai (Whenever we talk about it, we break from inside. Because we are deeply affected)." The Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev actress shared how Kunal is more affected by this scam.

Kunal explained how he had trusted that friend who is now a scammer for 3 years, as he had also visited their house several times. Puja mentioned how they have been deeply affected, but are trying to come out of the pain.

The Jhanak actor continued, "Humlog pagal ho gaye hai itne dino se toh abhi hum aur hona nahi chahte (We have gone mad and now we don't want to get more mad)." He disclosed that it was difficult for them to inform the family, but now the video is out, so they are aware of the incident. Kunal emphasised how it is a big shock for them and mentioned how they will pray that they get back their money.

Kunal added, "It's a long battle, so we will fight together." Banerjee shared, in a breaking voice, how she believes in god and believes in fighting the tough battle. She urged fans to pray for them.

Everything about Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee's work

Professionally, Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee have been in the industry for over a decade, and both have worked on numerous projects. From Television shows to films, web series, music videos, and more, the celebrity couple has showcased their versatility and made a name in the industry.

Puja rose to fame after playing the role of Goddess Parvati in Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev. After which, she starred in numerous shows like Razia Sultan, Qubool Hai, and more. She was also a part of reality shows and even made cameo appearances in The Kapil Sharma Show.

Meanwhile, Kunal has acted in several Television shows, including Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Naata Koi, and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Dream Girl – Ek Ladki Deewani Si, and more. He was last seen in Jhanak.

Speaking about their personal life, Kunal Verma got married to Puja Banerjee in April 2020. For those who don't know, both were together in a show titled Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna. The couple is parents to a son.

