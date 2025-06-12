Hina Khan makes first appearance as new bride with husband Rocky Jaiswal, to host a surprise for paps

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal were clicked together for the first time in the city today (June 12) on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga. The newlyweds were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi for the first time after their wedding. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony on June 4. Hina and Rocky announced the big news by sharing glimpses from their wedding on social media. After the wedding, their fans were elated as news of them appearing in a reality show was announced.

Advertisement

As Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are set to be seen in Pati Patni Aur Panga, the newlyweds were spotted together on the sets of the show. Hina stepped out of her vanity van and thanked the waiting paparazzi. The paps then captured the newlyweds as they posed close to each other.

Hina and Rocky were all smiles as they happily posed for the pictures. The couple twinned in black outfits, and their love for each other was quite evident. The actress wore a black floral printed off-shoulder dress. On the other hand, Rocky donned a white shirt, black jacket and black pants.

While the photographers were capturing them, the actress extended a heartwarming invitation. Hina invited the paparazzi to meet them tomorrow and told them that she and Rocky Jaiswal have planned a surprise. The couple then thanked the shutterbugs for showering love and blessings post their wedding.

Take a look at Rocky Jaiswal and Hina Khan's PICS-

Advertisement

Hina and Rocky will be seen doing a show together for the first time. Speaking about it, the actress said, "Pati patni toh bann gaye hai ab thoda panga chahiye (laughs) (Now we are husband and wife, now some mischievousness is left)." Here, Rocky even gave a sweet peck on Hina's head as they were interacting with the media.

For the unversed, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor got married to her longtime partner Rocky aka Jayant Jaiswal on June 4. Both of them will join other celebrity couples to navigate the emotional, humorous, and joyful aspects of married life on Pait Patni Aur Panga.

Along with them, the other confirmed couples are Debinna Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary, Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani and more.

Pati Patni Aur Panga will be diving into the delightful chaos, giving a fun and heartwarming glimpse into the lives of celebrity couples as they take on entertaining challenges to test their chemistry. The premiere date and time are yet to be announced.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why did Hina Khan say 'Koi rakhna nahi chahta tha muje' while talking about her childhood? EXCLUSIVE VIDEO