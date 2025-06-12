Jackson Wang joined by Tiger Shroff, Karan Johar and more at Hrithik Roshan's dinner party; CHECK star-studded guest list

Our favourite K-pop X Bollywood duo is back! Jackson Wang paid a second visit to Hrithik Roshan's abode, sharing sweet moments with his family. To celebrate the occasion, the Indian actor hosted a lavish dinner party with star-studded attendees.

Popular Bollywood celebrities, including Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Sonu Nigam, and Pritam, graced the happy occasion, creating a memorable union of two distinct cultures.

Jackson Wang in India after two years

GOT7 member Jackson Wang touched down India on June 10 and visuals from his Mumbai visit have been going viral ever since. He travelled to the city to promote his upcoming album, MAGIC MAN 2, and visited the Roshan household. His second visit to Hrithik Roshan's residence, after two years, was met with a gala banquet arrangement by the host. Check out the attendees of the event.

Who all attended Jackson Wang's dinner party at Hrithik Roshan's house?

The guests who joined the duo in the dinner party included the actor's parents, Pinkie Roshan and Rakesh Roshan. They also clicked a photograph with the Chinese K-pop idol. Jackson Wang was extremely respectful as he greeted the paps with a namaste on his arrival at the venue.

War actor Tiger Shroff, who often showcases his love for global music by performing on K-pop songs, was among the invitees of Hrithik Roshan and Jackson Wang's dinner party. He exudes charisma in an all-black fit, comprising a casual shirt, cargo pants, and formal boots.

Next up, we have the party essential– Karan Johar. A Bollywood social gathering without him? Impossible! The fashion icon merged sophistication and sporty styles in a grey ensemble. It included a blazer-styled jacket, cargo pants, off-white-framed glasses, and his classic designer finger rings.

The director of Hrithik Roshan's War 2, Ayan Mukerji, and film producer Anu Ranjan were also present at the dinner bash. He sported a stylish fusion wear, including a kurta-styled shirt and trousers.

A celebratory event for an artist like Jackson Wang is incomplete without the presence of fellow musicians, right? Indian music royalty like Sonu Nigam, Adnan Sami, and Pritam were the perfect additions to the guest list of the event.

