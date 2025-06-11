Want Kareena Kapoor-like figure? Her trainer reveals 3 game-changing fitness tips

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an actress who has showcased both sides of the coin when it comes to her figure. From size zero to gaining pregnancy weight, she has confidently embraced all the changes and never fails to motivate her followers to stay fit. For her, it’s not about being skinny but about working on that strength, reveals her trainer, Mahesh Ghanekar. If you want to be like Bebo, then here are 3 tips shared by her trainer that you can start implementing right now.

1. Talking to HT, Mahesh Ghanekar revealed that Kareena Kapoor first focused on building her consistency and then shifted to weight training. She trains at least 4 times a week.

2. Kareena always trains for an hour or sometimes more and does 14-15 variations per session. “It is all high-intensity interval training (HIIT), but she is fully present and ready to take on any challenge. That’s what makes it fun,” revealed Ghanekar.

3. The key to Jab We Met actress’s weight loss has been a combination of weight training, intermittent fasting, and a healthy diet. Her weight has dropped from 67.5 to 64 kgs, and they are targeting another 2-3 kgs in the coming days. Her instructor further revealed that weight training has been working really well for her, and her strength is growing.

Now you guys know what it takes to look like Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The actress recently turned heads in a yellow kaftan dress she wore to Sonam Kapoor’s birthday bash. She arrived with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and looked stunning.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor’s work front, she was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and more.

Now, she is all set to collaborate with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Meghna Gulzar for Daayra. On April 14, the actress shared a couple of pictures with director Meghna Gulzar and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran to confirm the same, and we bet fans are too excited to see their collaboration on the silver screen.

