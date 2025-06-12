Kate Beckinsale Sues Canary Black Producers for Forcing Her Into Hazardous Stunts Despite Doctor’s Orders

Kate Beckinsale has filed a high-profile lawsuit against Canary Black producer John Zois and the film’s production company, Anton Entertainment Media Services, Inc., accusing them of negligence, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The action-thriller, directed by Taken’s Pierre Morel, was released on October 3, 2024. However, Beckinsale’s legal battle began quietly in December that year under the alias “Jane Doe,” as reported by Puck.

Advertisement

On May 21, 2025, the actress amended her complaint, naming the parties involved and detailing the extent of her injury and subsequent mistreatment. Beckinsale initially suffered a complex meniscus tear in her left knee in December 2022 while performing on-set stunts.

Following surgery and a production delay, her doctor, Dr. Jason Snibbe, advised against running, jumping, squatting, kicking, or any suspension work. Despite these clear medical restrictions, producers allegedly compelled her to resume action-heavy filming without making any adjustments or providing pre-training.

According to the complaint, Beckinsale was subjected to punishing 15-hour shooting days with inadequate medical support and late stunt briefings. Her team repeatedly raised concerns about unsafe practices, including insufficient recovery protocols and a lack of clear communication regarding stunt expectations.

As reported by People, her agent, Shani Rosenzweig, emailed Zois demanding immediate change, even warning, “If you’re trying to kill a person, you’re doing a great job.” Though Zois responded with acknowledgment, the dangerous conditions allegedly persisted.

Advertisement

The complaint states that Beckinsale’s condition worsened due to the disregard of safety measures, resulting in aggravated injuries that could have been avoided. Her legal team—Marty Singer and Brian Panish—argues that the actions taken by the producers prioritized profit over her well-being.

So far, representatives for both Beckinsale and Zois have not commented publicly on the ongoing legal matter.

ALSO READ: When Kate Beckinsale Revealed Getting Harressed on Set Amid Blake Lively's Claims Against Justin Baldoni: 'When a Woman...'