Blake Lively Refuses to Settle: Actress Taking Justin Baldoni Lawsuit to Trial, Says Her Lawyer

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual harassment.

Blake Lively is not backing down from her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni. Her attorney, Michael Gottlieb, told TMZ Live that she's fully committed to seeing the legal battle through to trial. This comes just days after a judge dismissed Baldoni's USD 400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively.

The court ruled that the Gossip Girl star could not be held liable because her claims were made in a civil rights complaint, which offers legal protection. "We're not celebrating too soon," said Michael Gottlieb. "We're just acknowledging a significant legal victory."

The judge also dismissed Baldoni's lawsuit against The New York Times, ruling the outlet fairly reported on Lively's legal filing.

Is Blake Lively still in the legal fight after the dismissal?

Michael Gottlieb said Lively is determined to continue the case and prove her sexual harassment claims against Baldoni in court. "She's taking this to trial," Gottlieb confirmed. "Not just for herself, but for other women who step forward in similar situations."

This response came after Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, told TMZ Live that Blake's legal team was celebrating too soon. Freedman added that he plans to refile the four claims that were dismissed without prejudice and still hopes to depose Lively later this month, unless she drops her lawsuit. However, according to Gottlieb, that's not the case. "Blake's not dropping the case. She wants to hold him accountable in court," he said.

The court sided with Lively on Monday, May 9, by throwing out Baldoni's defamation case. The ruling stated that Lively's statements in the legal complaint were protected and that the Times reasonably relied on those claims when reporting.

That decision was seen as a significant win for Lively's side. Still, her attorney says they understand this is just one part of a longer legal process.

As of now, Blake Lively's team is preparing for trial. Her lawyer says they are not intimidated by Baldoni's intention to refile the dismissed claims. "We're ready," said Gottlieb. "This is about standing up and seeing the process through."

With both sides showing no signs of stepping back, the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal battle appears far from over.

