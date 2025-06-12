Stranger Things' Byers' California House Sold Below Asking Price After Fan-Fueled Demand

As Stranger Things prepares to release its fifth and final season later this year, the show's famed "California" home, where the Byers family relocated with Eleven in Season 4, has officially been sold.

Though presented on-screen as a coastal California residence, the actual filming location sits in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The property was listed in February 2025 with an asking price of $675,000 but sold this past Friday for less than that, according to TMZ's real estate sources, who were familiar with the transaction.

Advertisement

The 4,350-square-foot home was featured in both interior and exterior scenes of the Netflix hit and includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a backyard pond. Initially purchased in 2021, the previous owners had transformed the property into a short-term rental.

This followed the same approach taken with the earlier Byers family house from Seasons 1 through 3, which also drew interest from fans as a vacation stay. Since its debut on the show, the Albuquerque house has become a low-key tourist attraction, with fans frequently stopping by to take photos.

The identity of the new buyers remains undisclosed, and it's unknown whether they are fans of the franchise or simply attracted to the unique fame of the location. Cindy Gomez of Realty One of New Mexico represented the buyers during the sale.

The house's sale comes just months before the highly anticipated release of Stranger Things Season 5, which is set to be split into three volumes from November through December 2025. With global interest in the show at a peak — Netflix recently confirmed over 250 million impressions for the finale announcement — the timing of the property's sale ties in perfectly with the series' climactic conclusion.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown’s Stranger Things Season 5 Crushes Previous Netflix Records With 250 Million Impressions