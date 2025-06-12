Kim Soo Hyun’s Seoul apartment seized over unpaid 3 billion KRW penalty amid Kim Sae Ron row, actor’s team blames Garosero

Actor Kim Soo Hyun is facing mounting legal and financial pressure following the seizure of one of his luxury apartments. The move comes in the wake of his ongoing scandal involving late actress Kim Sae Ron.

Kim Soo Hyun’s apartment seized

On June 12, Korean media revealed that skincare and beauty company Classys had officially seized one of Kim Soo Hyun’s luxury properties. It’s located in the Galleria Forêt complex in Seoul’s Seongdong District. This action follows a lawsuit filed by Classys over unpaid penalties tied to their former endorsement deal with the actor.

Kim Soo Hyun reportedly failed to repay 3 billion KRW (approximately 2.19 million USD) in compensation demanded by the company. According to court filings, Classys initiated legal proceedings for property seizure on May 8. The Seoul Eastern District Court approved the request on May 20.

This allowed the company to take legal control of the apartment unit Kim purchased in 2013. The actor owns three units in the prestigious Galleria Forêt complex, which is known for housing A-list celebrities and high-profile individuals.

Actor’s team response

Following the announcement, Kim Soo Hyun’s legal representatives issued a firm statement condemning the apartment seizure. They claim the move is unjust and unwarranted. According to them, the entire situation stems from false and malicious content spread by the YouTube channel Garosero Institute and its host, Kim Se Ui.

They argue that the actor has become a victim of targeted defamation, with no legitimate grounds for such extreme financial penalties. The lawyers acknowledged that some of Kim Soo Hyun’s commercial partners and advertisers have suffered financial setbacks due to the scandal.

However, they firmly stressed that Kim Soo Hyun should not be held responsible for those consequences. Instead, they believe the responsibility lies with the Garosero Institute and Kim Se Ui for spreading damaging claims.

Background: The scandal with Kim Sae Ron

The controversy erupted earlier this year after the Garosero Institute accused Kim Soo Hyun of having dated the late actress Kim Sae Ron when she was still a minor. The situation escalated further when Kim Sae Ron’s family echoed parts of the claim. They alleged that the actor had pressured her to repay a huge loan. These allegations triggered a massive public backlash and financial fallout, with brands like Classys quickly distancing themselves and seeking damages.

Kim Soo Hyun, through his legal representatives, has denied all allegations related to dating a minor. He acknowledged a past relationship with Kim Sae Ron but firmly stated that it began only after she reached the age of legal adulthood. Additionally, his team has refuted claims that he pressured Kim Sae Ron to repay a loan.

