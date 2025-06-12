What is the age difference between Dharmendra and his 2nd wife Hema Malini? Know all about actor's family, 6 kids

Dharmendra is one of the most iconic actors we have in Bollywood. He is proving ‘age is just a number’ every day with the best life he is living. The 89-year-old actor not only indulges in a hardcore fitness regimen but also motivates his fans to stay active. We are all familiar with his family members who have been in the limelight, but are you aware of the members who have chosen to stay out of the media glare? Let us take you through his family tree.

Dharmendra was born on December 8, 1935, in a Punjabi Jaat family. His father, Kewal Kishan Singh Deol, was a schoolteacher, and his mother, Satwant Kaur, was a homemaker.

Dharmendra’s first wife, Prakash Kaur

The ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood, as he is lovingly called, got married to his first wife, Prakash Kaur, when he was just 19 years old. These two got married in 1954 and have 4 children together: 2 sons and 2 daughters.

4 Kids with Prakash Kaur:

Sunny Deol (Son)

Sunny Deol is a well-known Bollywood star. He enjoys a massive fan following and is the eldest amongst the 4 children of Dharmendra.

Sunny Deol’s wife, Pooja Deol

Pooja Deol got married to Sunny in the 1980s, but unlike other star wives, she has kept herself away from the limelight and stayed low-key throughout Sunny’s career.

Sunny-Pooja’s 2 kids:

Karan Deol (Grandchildren)

Sunny Deol’s older son also stepped into the glamour world, just like his dad, uncle, and grandfather. Made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

Rajvir Deol (Grandchildren)

Just like his elder brother, he too followed his passion for becoming an actor and made his debut with Dono.

Bobby Deol (Son)

Bobby Deol is also a popular movie actor, known for his renowned performances in movies such as Animal, Gupt, and others.

Bobby Deol’s wife, Tanya Deol

The actor is married to the gorgeous Tanya deol, and together they have 2 sons, Aryaman and Dharam.

Aryaman Deol (Grandchildren)

He has not ventured into Bollywood as of now.

Dharam Deol (Grandchildren)

He, too, has not stepped into the glamor world till now.

Daughters Ajeita and Vijeta Deol

Not many are aware that Dharmendra also has two daughters, Ajeita and Vijeta. These two have always stayed out of the limelight and are now happily living their married life. Vijeta is married to Vivek Gill and has 2 kids, son Sahil and daughter Prerna.

Ajeita, on the other hand, is a psychology teacher at a school in the United States and is married to Kiran Chaudhary, a dentist. They have 2 kids as well, Nikita and Priyanka.

Dharmendra’s second wife, Hema Malini

If you have witnessed the on-screen pairing of Hema Malini and Dharmendra on the silver screens, then you are amongst the lucky generation to have seen a chemistry as crackling as theirs. It was always a delight for fans to see them in a film together, and eventually, their reel-life chemistry turned into real-life romance.

Despite the 13-year age gap, they got married in 1980. Together, they have 2 daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Two kids with Hema Malini:

Esha Deol (Daughter)

Esha also followed in the footsteps of her filmy parents and became an actress. She has had some remarkable movies in her name. The actress, now divorced, got married to Bharat Takhtani, and they have two daughters together, Radhya and Miraya.

Ahana Deol (Daughter)

Ahana chose to stay out of the limelight, but she is a trained dancer, just like her mother. She is happily married to Vaibhav Vohra, and together they have 3 kids: boy Darien Vohra and twins Astraia Vohra and Adea Vohra.

How is Abhay Deol associated with the family?

Abhay Deol shares a close bond with Dharmendra and his family and is often seen with them. He is the son of Dharmendra’s brother Ajit Deol. He, too, is a Bollywood actor just like his uncle and cousins, and has given some remarkable performances.

Well, this was the complete family tree of Dharmendra, and we hope now you know everything you wanted to about this filmy family. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates.

ALSO READ: Interview: Kajol on kids Nysa and Yug and her biggest teaching as parent: ‘Mein jabh bhi ghar pahunchti hu toh…’– EXCLUSIVE