Sobhita Dhulipala styles Christian Dior bag worth Rs 3.37 Lakh with red satin saree at Akhil Akkineni-Zainab's wedding reception

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s presence at Akhil Akkineni’s wedding with Zainab Ravdjee became one of the major spotlights of the celebrations. Recently, the diva shared some more glimpses from her stunning outfit of the day (OOTD), and it has simply left everyone in awe.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Dior bag grabs attention

For the grand wedding reception of Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee, Sobhita Dhulipala opted for a red saree paired with a structured gold-framed blouse. However, it was her black bag that stood out as the USP of her look.

The Made In Heaven actress chose a Christian Dior black leather medium shoulder bag worth Rs. 3,37,338.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s message for newlywed sister in-law Zainab

Right after the wedding of Akhil and Zainab, Sobhita posted a family picture of the Akkineni clan, where she and Naga Chaitanya were also included in the frame.

For the wedding, Chay and Sobhita twinned in hues of white and cream as they posed beside Akhil, Zainab, and their parents Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala Akkineni. The diva penned a warm note welcoming Zainab into the family. It read as “Welcome to the family dear Z. Congratulations to the newlyweds.”

Sobhita Dhulipala’s 33rd birthday celebrations with hubby Chaitanya

Back on May 31, 2025, Sobhita Dhulipala rang in her 33rd birthday, and the actress received a sweet wish from her hubby, Naga Chaitanya.

The Thandel actor took to his IG handle and dropped a special selfie with his wife from one of their trips together. He penned a note with it, which read as “Happy birthday my lady @sobhitad.”

