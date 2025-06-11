FIRST PHOTOS: Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor engaged to longtime boyfriend Milind Chandwani, gets emotional

Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor is finally engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Milind Chandwani. After several years, the couple has finally taken the first step to make their relationship official. Avika and Milind have uploaded beautiful pictures from their intimate engagement ceremony. The photos from their special day are filled with love and smiles. Clad in gorgeous attire, the couple made their special day memorable by keeping it simple yet amazing.

Advertisement

Taking to her Instagram profile, Avika Gor uploaded two pictures with her fiancé, Milind Chandwani. The first picture in this carousel post is a candid photo of Avika and Milind. The duo is all smiles at their special ceremony, and their joy has been beautifully captured here.

Meanwhile, in the second picture, Avika can be seen giving a sweet peck on Milind's cheeks. The actress has chosen a beautiful pink silk floral-printed saree, meanwhile Milind sported a grey, light-printed sherwani.

Here are Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani's engagement photos:

Sharing these dreamy photos, the Balika Vadhu actor penned a beautiful poem in the caption expressing her emotions and love for Milind. She wrote, "He asked.. I smiled, I cried (in that order )...and screamed the easiest YES of my life! I'm full filmy — background score, slow-mo dreams, mascara running and all. He's logic, calm, and "let's carry a first-aid kit just in case." I manifest drama. He manages it. And somehow, we just… Fit."

Advertisement

Her caption further read, "So when he asked, the heroine in me took over — arms in the air, tears in my eyes, and zero network in my brain. Because real love? It may not always be perfect. But, It. Is. Magical. #Engaged #Rokafied."

As soon as these pictures were uploaded, celebrities took over the comment section, wishing the celebrity couple as they embarked on this new journey. Several celebrities such as Ridhima Pandit, Sayantani Ghosh, Jasmine Bhasin, Reem Sameer, Anup Soni, Aashka Goradia and more wished the couple.

Pinkvilla team wishes newly engaged Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani heartiest congratulations!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Avika Gor on her weight gain and what it taught her, says 'I hated myself so much'