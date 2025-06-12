Kagurabachi Chapter 83: Will Chihiro Be Able To Convince Samura? Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

In ‘Enten Vs. Tobimune,’ Chihiro questions Samura at the Kyoto Massacre Hotel. As Rou observes the scene, Samura reveals that the Hishaku sorcerer had fled. Chihiro suspects his own revival was deliberate and recalls his intent to eliminate threats to the Shinuchi.

Uruha’s revival is also explained: Samura used Suzaku’s flames to save him, severing Uruha’s Life Contract. However, Samura cannot save himself the same way. Chihiro pleads to join his mission, but is rejected. The chapter ends as their blades clash using the Lai White Purity Style.

Expected plot in Kagurabachi Chapter 83

Kagurabachi Chapter 83 will likely continue Chihiro and Samura’s battle. Chihiro must prove his growth and resolve through combat, since Samura has dismissed his words. Samura, determined to bear the burden of ending the Malediction alone, aims to defeat Chihiro swiftly.

However, the Enten user is prepared, likely mirroring Samura’s techniques. The chapter may focus heavily on their clash, revealing whether Chihiro’s strength and conviction can shift Samura’s belief that only sacrifice can resolve the crisis threatening the world.

Kagurabachi Chapter 83: Release date and where to read

Kagurabachi Chapter 83 is scheduled for release on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 12 am JST. For international audiences, this means it will be available during the day on Sunday, June 22, with exact timings varying by time zone.

Fans can find Kagurabachi Chapter 83 on several Shueisha platforms, including the MANGAPlus website and app, the Shonen Jump+ app, and VIZ Media's official site. Additionally, a physical version will be released in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 29.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

