Meet Nischay Malhan, brother of Bigg Boss OTT’s Abhishek Malhan who just got married and is renowned for controversies

If you are someone who keeps track of all content creators and is aware of the trends, then you will know that Nischay Malhan just got married and is making headlines. The content creator, who is popularly known as Triggered Insaan, tied the knot with Ruchika Rathore on June 10.

If you are someone who is wondering who Nischay is? Then we have your back. Let us take you through his journey from childhood to fame.

Nischay Malhan’s childhood

Nischay Malhan was born on November 14, 1995, in New Delhi. He did his schooling in Lancer’s Convent School. He was academically a good student, but fell prey to certain bullying in his early days. This eventually paved the way for him to make his roast videos on YouTube after growing up.

He was a bright student and excelled in Mathematics and Science, which is why he pursued a career in engineering. Malhan completed his B.Tech in Electronics and Communication from Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology in Delhi.

How did his YouTube journey start?

While he was juggling between his academics in Engineering college and internships, Nischay started his YouTube channel and posted videos for fun. This instantly started getting a lot of attention. It was in 2017 that he started making videos under the official name of Triggered Insaan. He makes roast and comedy videos, and this has become quite popular amongst the youth.

About Nischay Malhan’s family

He is not the only child; Nischay has an elder brother, Abhishek Malhan, and a sister, Prerna Malhan. Interestingly, both of them are content creators. Sister is known as Wanderers Hub, and brother is known as Fukra Insaan. Not only this, but Abhishek was also a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and made a substantial impact with his gameplay.

More about Nischay Malhan’s YouTube channel

The newly married content creator is amongst India’s top digital entertainers today. He enjoys over 18 million subscribers, and his USP is the raw, real, and authentic content he posts.

We wish Nishchay Malhan a very happy married life and all the success in life. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates.

