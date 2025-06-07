Who is Barkha Singh? From mini Kareena Kapoor in Bollywood to YouTube star, here’s everything about Lafangey’s Ishita

Have you binge-watched Lafangey? The new show currently streaming on MX Player has become the talk of the internet. Although every character of this feel-good drama is quite relatable and will win your heart, fans are specifically in awe of Ishita, who plays Gagan’s girlfriend in the show. If you loved her too, then we have got everything you need to know about her.

Barkha Singh’s childhood and education

Barkha Singh was born in Rajasthan’s Bikaner on August 3, 1992. Although she was born there, the actress was raised in Mumbai. After finishing her schooling, Singh did her bachelor’s degree in mass media from St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai. Later, she pursued a master’s degree in Sociology from the University of California, Berkley.

When and where did Barkha Singh make her debut?

Remember Mujhse Dosti Karoge starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Rani Mukerji? Well, if you have seen the film, then you must be remembering the younger version of Bebo in the movie. That is Barkha Singh! She made her debut as a child artist in this 2002 film. Then she was seen in Samay: When Time Strikes in 2003.

In 2016, the actress was seen in MTV India’s Girls On Top. She played the role of a young journalist and gained a lot of popularity. She has been a part of several web shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Engineering Girls, Breathe, Home Sweet Office, Please Find Attached, and Murder Meri Jaan. Some of the most popular shows include Masaba Masaba Season 2, The Great Weddings Of Munnes and now Criminal Justice 4.

Barkha Singh’s YouTube journey

She started her own YouTube channel in 2018. Her content was focused on travel and fashion.

Barkha Singh’s Bollywood films

Singh was seen in Silence…Can You Hear It? Starring Manoj Bajpayee in 2021, 36 Farmhouse and Maja Maa in 2022. She also made a cameo appearance in The Sabarmati Report starring Vikrant Massey.

About Lafangey

The show revolves around the story of 3 childhood friends and how they navigate the challenges life throws at them. The coming-of-age show stars Harsh Beniwal, Gagan Arora, Barkha Singh, Anud Singh Dhaka, Ranjan Raj and Saloni Gaur in pivotal roles.

