Lee Jung Jae’s Squid Game Season 3 becomes most anticipated 2025 K-original among other releases, check top three

Squid Game is officially back in the spotlight, and the world can’t get enough. Even before its release, the upcoming third and final season of Netflix’s iconic Korean survival thriller is generating immense buzz.

According to the second-week June OTT K-Original Content Viewer Evaluation Report by Consumer Insight, Squid Game 3 holds the No. 1 position among yet-to-be-released shows. It has maintained this spot for a second consecutive week. The numbers speak volumes: 85% awareness among viewers and a 55% intent-to-watch score.

The official trailer alone, released on June 1, amassed over 10 million views within two days. As of June 12, total teaser views surged past 19.18 million, proving that public curiosity is at an all-time high. Its closest rivals, I Am a Running Mate and Hunter with a Scalpel, trail just behind in viewer anticipation at 2nd and 3rd rank.

What will Season 3 explore?

In Season 2, Seong Gi Hun (Lee Jung Jae) decided to remain in Korea instead of fleeing to the United States. Consumed by guilt over the lives lost and fueled by a deep desire for justice, he dares to challenge the sinister organization behind the deadly game. However, despite his efforts and careful planning, his rebellion ends in failure. Now, in the final season, viewers will finally witness what Gi Hun does next.

According to director Hwang Dong Hyuk, this final chapter is centered on Gi Hun’s emotional and moral struggle. “Season 3 deals with Gi Hun, who’s fallen to rock bottom guilt-ridden over losing friends and failing to save people then rises up again,” Hwang said during a press conference. The story dives deeper into the ideological battle between Gi Hun and the Front Man, played by Lee Byung Hun.

New deadly challenges revealed

This season ups the ante with a fresh batch of lethal games, each more intense and symbolic. Director Hwang teased several new survival tests that will push characters to their physical and psychological limits:

A perilous high-rope bridge suspended over a deadly drop

A labyrinth-themed version of ‘tag’ and ‘hide-and-seek’

A brutal team-based jump rope challenge

A glowing starlit maze filled with traps

The introduction of a new killer robot doll named Cheolsu. It’s described as even more chilling than the infamous Younghee from Season 1

Cast and release date

Season 3 brings back core cast members Lee Jung Jae and Lee Byung Hun, with fan-favorite Wi Ha Joon also reprising his role. They’ll be joined by an impressive roster of talent, including Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, Park Sung Hoon, Yang Dong Geun, Kang Ae Sim, Jo Yu Ri, Lee Jin Wook, and more.

The six-episode season will feature approximately 50-minute episodes. The series is scheduled to drop globally on Netflix on June 27, 2025. The countdown has officially begun! And if early numbers are any indication, Squid Game 3 could go down as the most-watched final season in Netflix history.

