Byeon Woo Seok reacts to 2 billion KRW lottery winner's mention about him bringing them luck: 'I'm coming'

Byeon Woo Seok is chronically online, which he demonstrated through his awareness of the current buzz surrounding the dream narrative featuring him. The story, which revolves around a couple attributing their lottery win to the actor's perceived good fortune, has been making waves online. Recently, Byeon Woo Seok responded to the fan comments regarding the couple's tale, generating laughter, as reported by K-media Chosun Biz on April 12.

Woman shared Byeon Woo Seok's role in 2 billion KRW lottery win

On June 11, S DongHang Lottery announced that the results of the 61st Spito 2000 lottery, the couple who won the first prize of 2 billion KRW (around 1.5 million USD) were over the moon. Sounds like a pretty normal lottery winner story right? Now comes the interesting part– the victorious woman shared an interesting dream she had before winning the prize money.

She mentioned dreaming about Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok showing up at some huge event with a halo and blinding light around him. He then yelled out her name, gave her the prize and shared a warm hug. "Thank you for bringing good luck to our family, actor Byeon Woo Seok," she exclaimed. This unusual story shared by the couple made it to several online discussion communities, leading to hilarious fan reactions.

Fans want Byeon Woo Seok to appear in their dreams

After the lottery winner's story went viral, the model-actor's fans couldn't help but wonder how sweet the entire narrative was. They now want the actor to make his lucky appearance in their dreams as well. A wave of enthusiasm swept through social media as fans eagerly appealed to Byeon Woo Seok to make the dream appearance happen, almost as if he had the power to dictate the same.

The buzz surrounding this story reached the actor's ears, prompting him to respond with a humorous remark that showcased his lighthearted take on the fans' requests.

Byeon Woo Seok's response to fans asking him to appear in their dreams

The actor showcased his fun and cheeky side by stating, "Wait for me, I'm coming." His comment meant that he was on his way to bless fans with his handsome face and good fortune.

