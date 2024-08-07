'ONE DAY LEFT': BTS' Jimin and Jungkook drop new teaser clip from Sapporo for Are You Sure?, premiere on August 8; WATCH

BTS' Jimin and Jungkook drop a snowy teaser from Sapporo for the Are You Sure?! premiere on August 8. Get ready for the adventurous ride!

On August 6, BIGHIT MUSIC set the internet ablaze with excitement by unveiling a new teaser for BTS' Jimin and Jungkook’s eagerly anticipated travel variety show, Are You Sure?!. The 15-second clip, shared across the group's official social media platforms, features Jimin and Jungkook; the beloved Jikook duo, capturing the hearts of fans with their playful energy and spontaneous adventures in the snow-covered city of Sapporo, Japan.

The teaser, playfully captioned “ONE DAY LEFT!," teases an exhilarating glimpse into the episodes of the show, slated to premiere on Disney+ on August 8, 2024, at 4 PM KST. In this latest sneak peek, viewers are treated to the sight of Jimin and Jungkook embracing the winter wonderland of Sapporo, their infectious chemistry shining through as they navigate the snowy streets and engage in various unplanned escapades.

Take a look at the clip here;

Are You Sure?! promises to be a delightful rollercoaster of excitement and heartfelt moments, as Jimin and Jungkook embark on a global adventure through a series of vibrant and diverse locales. The show’s format revolves around spontaneity, with the duo exploring different countries and experiencing their unique seasons, from the bustling streets of New York City to the serene landscapes of Jeju Island, all while capturing their unfiltered reactions and interactions.

The travel show will unfold over eight episodes, starting with Episodes 1 and 2 on August 8, and continuing weekly until the grand finale on September 19. The newly released teaser encapsulates the essence of their journey, hinting at thrilling and unexpected twists along the way.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer for Jimin and Jungkook’s Are You Sure?! here;

Earlier in July, BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook had already sparked fan anticipation with a countdown announcement on Weverse, teasing exclusive merchandise and a photobook tied to the project. The photobook, set for release on September 29, will offer an intimate look into their adventures and behind-the-scenes moments, adding to the excitement surrounding the show.

As the premiere date draws near, fans are brimming with anticipation for Are You Sure?!. This travel variety show promises to offer a refreshing and intimate look at the beloved idols, showcasing their adventurous spirits and the deep bond they share. With the show set to premiere tomorrow, August 8, the countdown is almost over, and fans are ready to dive into Jimin and Jungkook’s exciting global escapades.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin and Jungkook count days for Are You Sure?! release with fun-filled adventurous clip; WATCH