One year of My Liberation Notes: Why was the Son Suk Ku, Kim Ji Won, Lee Min Ki, Lee El starrer best of 2022?

JTBC drama ‘My Liberation Notes’ first began airing on April 9, 2022, and ran for 16 episodes in the following weeks, unarming people with its relatable and heart-wrenching, oftentimes even tear-inducing storyline. The show starred Son Suk Ku, Kim Ji Won, Lee Min Ki, and Lee El in the lead roles with the former 2 acting as love interests. In the Yeom family, the latter 3 acted as siblings with their own set of financial and love-life difficulties. One year after the release of the show, we take a look at the reasons why it will be regarded as a K-drama classic in the future.

My Liberation Notes Storyline

Yeom Gijeong (Lee El), Yeom Chang Hee (Lee Min Ki) and Yeom Mijeong (Kim Ji Won) are three siblings in order of their birth who work in different fields and stay with their parents far away from their workplace. The daily struggle of their travel as well as their non-flourishing love lives make it impossible for them to continue without problems. An orthodox father who tows away at his barely earning business and a housewife mother who does everything to help him completes their family. They are there for each other in the most strange ways, continuing to support each other while also trying to deal with the problems that life presents them with. In comes, Mr. Gu, a mysterious man who works hard with their father but has no interest in talking about himself. The youngest, Yeom Mijeong, gains an interest in him and thus begins a rollercoaster ride of their relationship.

Everyone’s favourite couple: Son Suk Ku and Kim Ji Won

Son Suk Ku and Kim Ji Won’s chemistry was off the charts as the two became the standard for love and boundaries. Through the development of their relationship, viewers went along on their own journeys of realisation, making them root for the couple despite all odds. Most of all, the characters presented realistic qualities of being more flawed than one is ready to accept.

Spotlight on all characters

Not just them, but the other two siblings also put forth their own set of issues that come with adulthood and showed unique ways of dealing with them. The audiences felt a sense of understanding with these characters who were eventually made to realise the importance of their seemingly unimportant but actually the glue of the family- the mother. They portrayed very real-life issues like a lack of love life, financial troubles, dependency on alcohol for release and more. People who probably thought of themselves as oddballs before, found characters like themselves in the show, allowing for self-acceptance.

‘My Liberation Notes’ was an interesting watch for multiple reasons but especially its unexpected charms and heart-touching dialogues that strayed away from sugarcoating anything and delivered the honest truth.

