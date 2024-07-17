Park Bo Young sends snack truck for bestie Han Ji Min on set of K-drama Acquaintances; see PICS

Park Bo Young, the famous actress who was last seen in the healing K-drama Daily Dose of Sunshine recently showed support to her longtime best friend Han Ji Min. She sent a food truck to support Han Ji Min on the sets of her new K-drama Acquaintances also known as Between Greetings.

Park Bo Young sends food truck to support bestie Han Ji Min on Acquaintances set

On July 16, 2024, Han Ji Min who is currently working on her upcoming K-drama Acquaintances or Between Greetings took to her Instagram and uploaded photos of the food truck, and tagged her best friend Park Bo Young for sending it.

See the pics of the food truck sent by Park Bo Young for Han Ji Min here:

Park Bo Young and Han Ji Min have been friends for a long time. And, from time to time, they have indulged in bestie things, like sending each other food trucks on set, complimenting each other, and supporting each other.

It is interesting to note that they have not yet worked together on a drama or a movie, but Han Ji Min and Park Bo Young share the same agency BH Entertainment.

Know Han Ji Min

Han Ji Min is one of the top actresses in the South Korean industry who has given many moving performances in her acting career, showcasing her acting prowess.

Advertisement

Han Ji Min marked her acting debut with appearances in K-dramas All In and Dae Jang Geum. She got her breakthrough role in the K-drama Resurrection in 2005. Han Ji Min portrayed a load of varied roles in movies in K-dramas.

She is best known for K-dramas Our Blues, Padam Padam, Hyde Jekyll, Me, Rooftop Prince, The Light in Your Eyes, One Spring Night, and Behind Your Touch.

Her noted movies include A Year-End Medley, Miss Baek, and Detective K: Secret of the Virtuous Widow.

Know Park Bo Young

Park Bo Young is one of the most famous South Korean actresses who has cemented her position in the industry with strong performances across movies and K-dramas.

She is best known for Strong Girl Bong Soon, Doom At Your Service, Abyss, and movies A Werewolf Boy, On Your Wedding Day, and Concrete Utopia.

ALSO READ: Park Bo Young and Han Ji Min give best friend vibes in new update; top actresses share sweet messages