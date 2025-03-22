Park Eun Bin’s Hyper Knife ep 3-4: Release date, time, and where to watch the medical thriller

Park Eun Bin and Sol Kyung Gu's new drama Hyper Knife premiered on March 19 with its first two episodes. The crazy, unpredictable happenings and stellar acting of the central characters made the audience go gaga. The contrasting characters and their changing relationship dynamics gave the linear plot an interesting edge and made the show interesting. Read to know when and where to watch the next episodes of the medical thriller.

Hyper Knife features two equally genius and crazy doctors. The 8-episode show revolves around the complex relationship between mentor Choi Dok Hee (Sol Kyung Gu) and mentee Jung Se Ok (Park Eun Bin), who once shared a strong bond but now find themselves at odds, fueled by unwanted past circumstances. The first two episodes reveal the reason for their current strained relationship. Choi Dok Hee chooses another neurosurgeon named Ha U Yeong (Lee Jung Sic) over Jung Se Ok for a higher studies opportunity, which infuriates her.

She considers it an act of favoritism towards the influential and creates a scene in the hospital. To rebuke her, Choi Dok Hee bans her from entering the operating theater. The situation escalates further as she tries to strangle him with an IV tube and as a reaction, he slaps her and humiliates her, leading to her quitting. Later, when Choi Dok Hee needs her help to operate on his brainstem glioma, she refuses, prompting him to blackmail her with exposing her illicit medical practices.

Advertisement

To find out the leads' next move, watch episodes 3 and 4 on Disney+ (JioHotstar in India) and Hulu on March 26 at 12:30 p.m. KST (9:00 a.m. IST). The subsequent episodes will be released every Wednesday. The illegal medical practices include him knowing that she and her teammates operated on a criminal, out of record. He is also aware of her murdering and burying her stalker, Kwon Shi Gu's (Lee Tae Young) body. In next week's episodes he might use that information to get her to operate on him, or she might find ways to silence him forever.