Park Eun Bin's Hyper Knife: Release date, time, when and where to watch on OTT, cast, what to expect: DEETS

Hyper Knife, Park Eun Bin's upcoming drama, is creating a lot of buzz because of its compelling medical thriller elements and intense plot. With its suspenseful plot, this drama, which will debut on Disney plus Hostar on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The series is scheduled for an exciting release, with two episodes airing every Wednesday, making it a must-watch for fans of medical dramas and thrillers.

The story of Hyper Knife centers on two brilliant neurosurgeons, Jung Se Ok (played by Park Eun Bin) and Choi Deok Hui (played by Sul Kyung Gu), whose business rivalry takes a very personal turn.

The relationship between renowned mentor Choi Deok Hui and his former pupil Jung Se Ok, the top neurosurgeon in the world, takes a drastic turn.

Once respected as a remarkable talent in the field, Jung Se Ok's bright future is scrapped when she is forced to leave her mentor's operating room due to a life-altering incident.

She is forced to work in the shadows, operating in an underground medical facility where the stakes are higher and the rules non-existent.

But, one day table turns, Jung Se Ok and Choi Deok Hui cross paths. In addition to bringing old conflicts to the surface, their deeds make them face the consequences of their previous decisions.

This tense rivalry is heightened by their intense professional lives and the dangerous medical cases they face, where lives are constantly on the line.

With only eight episodes in total, the anticipation is palpable, and viewers can expect fast-paced storytelling that delves into the complex world of neurosurgery.

The series has a strong supporting cast in addition to Park Eun Bin and Sul Kyung Gu. Yoon Chan Young plays Seo Yeong Ju, a devoted and steadfast supporter of Se Ok, and Park Byung Eun plays Han Hyeon Ho, an anesthesiologist who becomes an important ally of Jung Se Ok.

Hyper Knife, which was written by Kim Sun Hee and directed by Kim Jung Hyun, who previously worked on Crazy Love and My Fellow Citizens, is anticipated to be a noteworthy series.

Together with strong acting, the distinctive combination of medical drama and thriller elements in Hyper Knife promises a thrilling experience that will hold viewers' attention throughout.