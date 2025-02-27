Park Hyung Sik’s Buried Hearts episodes 3-4 Spoiler: What to expect from Heo Joon Ho starrer; release date, air time, where to watch and more

As Buried Hearts continues to hook viewers with its high-stakes drama and intense power struggles, the production team has dropped brand-new stills ahead of its upcoming episode. The latest preview images feature Park Hyung Sik (Seo Dong Ju) and Cha Woo Min (Ji Seon U), hinting at a conversation between the two characters.

In the newly released stills, Seo Dong Ju is seen stepping out of his car, his expression unreadable: cold, serious, and all business. Meanwhile, Ji Seon U greets him with a small but telling smile. The contrast between their expressions has left fans eager to decipher the nature of their interaction. Given the tension surrounding Seo Dong Ju’s life, this moment could be a pivotal turn in the storyline.

In the last episode, Seo Dong Ju found himself at the center of many challenges, both personally and professionally. As a key figure in Daesan Group, he has spent years handling the ruthless corporate world, serving as the chairman’s right-hand man. Known as the Daesan Man, he has long been seen as someone who lives solely for the company’s interests. However, powerful figures within the corporation have begun to move against him, leaving him vulnerable to betrayal.

But perhaps the greatest personal blow came from Yeo Eun Nam (Hong Hwa Yeon), the woman he had planned to marry. Seo Dong Ju had been preparing to propose to her, believing their relationship to be a source of stability in his chaotic life. Instead, he was left devastated when Eun Nam married another man, prioritizing her ambitions and financial security over their love.

In a gut-wrenching confrontation, Seo Dong Ju lashed out at her betrayal, only to demand one final answer: Had she ever even considered marriage with him? Her cold, dismissive response crushed what little hope he had left, leaving him shattered. This painful moment cemented a harsh reality: he is truly alone in his fight for power. With this betrayal still fresh, fans are now desperate to know what Seo Dong Ju will do next.

Fans won’t have to wait long to get answers! Episode 3 of Buried Hearts will be available for global audiences on Disney+ (JioCinema in India) on February 28 at 9 p.m. KST (6:30 p.m. IST). South Korean viewers can also stream it on Wavve. Episode 4 will follow on March 1, with new episodes continuing to drop every Friday and Saturday.

Buried Hearts is a dark, intense thriller that follows the story of Seo Dong Ju, a man who has spent years serving Daesan Group with absolute loyalty. While he is publicly seen as the corporation’s most devoted servant, beneath his obedient exterior lies a hidden ambition: to one day seize control of the empire himself. However, standing in his way is Yeom Jang Seon (Heo Joon Ho), a law school professor and former National Intelligence Service director. A man with immense political influence and an insatiable hunger for power, Jang Seon thrives on controlling wealth, corporations, and people with his iron grip. As their paths inevitably collide, Seo Dong Ju and Jang Seon engage in a dangerous battle of wits, deception, and power plays.