Park Shin Hye is a stylish yet vicious demon who visits church on mission in new stills of upcoming series The Judge From Hell

Upcoming K-drama The Judge from Hell has revealed a fresh look at Park Shin Hye’s character! The Judge from Hell is a new exciting fantasy romance drama featuring Park Shin Hye as Kang Bit Na, a demon from hell who inhabits the body of a judge. When she encounters the compassionate detective Han Da On (Kim Jae Young), who diligently faces a reality more brutal than hell itself, Kang Bit Na begins her journey to understand what it truly means to be a judge.

After entering a judge’s body, Kang Bit Na (Park Shin Hye)—both fierce and endearing—sets out to punish evildoers who have escaped justice by manipulating the law. Determined to make them pay, she navigates the complexities of her new role, blending her fiery spirit with a growing sense of justice.

In newly released stills from the upcoming drama, Kang Bit Na makes a striking entrance into a church, wearing sunglasses and a chic pink suit. She approaches a mysterious woman praying alone and offers her hand for a handshake. As they strike up a conversation, Bit Na exudes an air of intensity, revealing she’s a demon with a mission.

Check out the stills below-

The drama’s production team has teased that The Judge from Hell, premiering tomorrow, will swiftly and dramatically unfold the story of how a demon ends up in the body of judge Kang Bit Na, along with how this unique judge punishes evildoers. Park Shin Hye will not only lead this captivating and unique narrative but will also unveil a side of herself that viewers have never seen before. The team invites audiences to eagerly anticipate her portrayal of a fierce yet lovable antihero.

Advertisement

In the series, alongside Park Shin Hye Kim Jae Young portrays Han Da On, a kind-hearted detective in the violent crimes unit. While he is gentle and caring, he also possesses keen observational skills that make him an exceptional officer. His warmth is so powerful that it could even soften the heart of a demon. However, beneath his compassionate exterior lies a painful emotional wound that he keeps hidden from everyone around him.

Kim Jae Young shared his thoughts on his character Han Da On, describing him as a warm and affectionate detective dedicated to catching and punishing criminals within the law. He noted that while Han Da On appears bright and strong, he also carries his own pain and has a vulnerable side, which he finds particularly compelling.

The Judge from Hell is all set to premiere on September 21 at 9:50 PM KST (6:20 PM IST).

ALSO READ: K-dramas to binge if you are an experienced viewer: Because This Is My First Life, Run On, Mr. Sunshine and more