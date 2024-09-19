K-dramas to binge if you are an experienced viewer: Because This Is My First Life, Run On, Mr. Sunshine and more

South Korean TV and films have gained increasing international attention, and Korean dramas offer a diverse array of entertainment for anyone seeking something binge-worthy. The genre encompasses everything from fantastical stories with science fiction and fantasy elements to relatable tales that highlight the unique struggles of everyday life. No matter the setting, a stirring romance often lies at the heart of every K-drama.

With K-dramas in the spotlight for years, long-time binge-watchers might find themselves overwhelmed by the sheer number of shows available across multiple streaming services. It can be challenging to decide what to watch next and whether it will hold your interest. Below are a few underrated K-dramas that often fly under the radar. While they may not be as popular, they’re definitely worth a watch, especially if you’ve seen quite a few K-dramas already.

1. Because This Is My First Life

Nam Se Hee (Lee Min Ki) is a socially awkward man who avoids dating, dotes on his cat, and has spent his life savings on a house. However, his finances are tight, with a steep mortgage and a job as an IT specialist that leaves him with little disposable income. Ji Ho (Jung So Min) is an aspiring drama writer who has found herself homeless after her brother and his pregnant partner moved into her apartment, leaving her feeling overwhelmed by her financial struggles.

To solve their problems, Se Hee and Ji Ho enter into a contract to live together—she gains a home, while he gets a flatmate and someone to care for his cat. As these two navigate their unexpected situation as a faux couple, the question arises: is there room for romance amidst their quirky arrangement?

Because This Is My First Life unfolds at a gentle pace, perfectly mirroring the temperament of its reserved characters. Through Ji Ho's perspective, the drama prompts viewers to question whether marriage is truly a means to an end. Meanwhile, Nam Se Hee, in his straight-laced manner, emphasizes that personal choices should be individualistic rather than dictated by societal expectations.

2. Run On

In Run On, Im Si Wan portrays Ki Sun Kyum, a former track runner who decides to retire after losing his passion for the sport. He encounters Oh Mi Joo (Shin Se Kyung), a free-spirited subtitle translator for foreign films. Despite their differences, Sun Kyum develops a strong attraction to Mi Joo, and their relationship blossoms into a heartfelt romance.

Run On is a captivating Korean drama that beautifully captures the essence of emotions. It weaves a tender and heartfelt narrative of love, passion, and self-discovery, leaving viewers deeply invested in the characters’ journeys. Through its powerful depiction of love, friendship, and the pursuit of dreams, Run On resonates profoundly, touching the hearts of its audience and highlighting the complexities and beauty of human connections.

3. Mr.Sunshine

This epic blockbuster stars Lee Byung Hun as Eugene Choi and Kim Tae Ri as Go Ae Shin in a historical drama set in the early 1900s. The story revolves around Eugene, who falls in love with Ae Shin despite their vastly different backgrounds. Born a slave, Eugene escapes to the United States, where he rises to become a Captain in the Marine Corps, while Ae Shin is a noblewoman from Joseon.

The badass character of Go Ae Shin truly elevates this series, making it a thrilling watch. With an impressive cast that includes Lee Byung Hun, Byun Yo Han, and Yoo Yeon Seok, viewers are treated to stunning performances as they share the screen. The cinematography is breathtaking, and the romantic scenes between Eugene and Ae Shin are both heart-fluttering and beautifully crafted. The emotions portrayed throughout the series linger long after the credits roll, leaving a lasting impact on the audience.

4. Misaeng: Incomplete Life

Misaeng: Incomplete Life features Im Si Wan, Lee Sung Min, and Kang Sora as everyday office workers navigating the challenges and pressures of their jobs. The series beautifully captures their struggles and aspirations in the workplace.

The webtoon, written by Yoon Tae Ho, captured the humor and relatability of everyday life, making it a hit with readers. Fans were excited when it was announced that it would be adapted into a K-drama. The series resonated deeply with viewers, showcasing the real struggles and triumphs of ordinary office workers.

5. Navillera

In Navillera, retired 70-year-old Shim Duk Chool (Park In Hwan) has set aside his lifelong dream of becoming a ballet dancer. However, that dream never fades. One day, he unexpectedly encounters Lee Chae Rok (Song Kang), a young, talented dancer facing his own struggles to pursue ballet.

Inspired by Chae Rok, Duk Chool decides to finally chase his dream of learning ballet. But the journey won't be easy—he must confront not only the criticism of others, including his family, but also his own physical limitations. Navillera is a heartwarming tale that shows it’s never too late to pursue your dreams. It reminds us that with determination, any dream can become a reality, no matter your age.

6. 365: Repeat the Year

You know it’s a solid story when it’s based on a novel with a definitive ending. 365: Repeat The Year draws from the 2004 Japanese novel Repeat by Kurumi Inui, telling the tale of a group of people who mysteriously travel back in time and face deadly consequences. Meet the hero, Ji Hyung Joo, played by the talented and often underrated Lee Joon Hyuk.

He’s a detective—and a skilled one—who has just experienced the trauma of watching his partner get murdered by a criminal who shouldn’t have been released. While grappling with his grief, he receives a call from the enigmatic Dr. Shin (Kim Ji Soo), who offers him a chance to rewrite his past: to go back in time and change everything.

Hyung Joo is initially skeptical, but he quickly realizes Dr. Shin is telling the truth when she accurately predicts the next day’s news events. Following her invitation, he visits her secluded compound and meets the nine other people she has chosen to go back in time. Each one is desperate and hiding secrets.

Among them is Shin Ga Hyun (Nam Ji Hyun), the author of Hyung Joo’s favorite webtoon. A paraplegic due to a hit-and-run, she sees time travel as a chance to prevent her accident. Excited at first, her joy turns to dread as the ten time travelers start to be killed off one by one. Teaming up, Hyung Joo and Ga Hyun must find the killer, but how can they outsmart someone who seems to see through time?

7. Circle

Circle unfolds in two time periods—2017 and 2037—with each episode exploring both timelines simultaneously. In Part One: Beta Project, set in 2017, Yeo Jin Goo and Gong Seung Yeon star as Kim Woo Jin and Han Jung Yeon, respectively.

When a series of mysterious deaths occurs at Woo Jin’s college, he discovers that his twin brother, Beom Gyun (An Woo Yeon), is somehow involved. Determined to uncover the truth, Woo Jin is joined by Jung Yeon after her friend tragically commits suicide. Together, they delve into the dark mysteries surrounding these incidents.

Circle was a huge surprise for everyone who tuned in. With a premise that seemed confusing at first, the show quickly proved to be a thrilling ride right from episode one. What better way to keep viewers engaged than by splitting the story into two interconnected timelines? As the episodes unfolded, we eagerly grasped at clues to unravel the big mysteries linking point A to point B. For six weeks, we watched breathlessly as Circle sprinkled revealing hints among misleading ones, driving both its characters and the audience to piece together the truth.

8. Be Melodramatic

Three friends—Im Jin Joo (Chun Woo Hee), a screenwriter; Lee Eun Jung (Jeon Yeo Bin), a documentary filmmaker; and Hwang Han Joo (Han Ji Eun), a marketing executive—have just turned 30 and are navigating the ups and downs of life. Each woman juggles her own challenges while balancing career, relationships, and the struggles that come with maintaining sanity in it all. Through thick and thin, they support one another, embodying the strength of friendship.

The fierce loyalty and emotional support these friends offer each other highlight why sisterhood often triumphs over any romantic relationships. As they navigate their individual hardships—Eun Jung struggling with depression and Han Joo facing the challenges of being a single mother—they consistently uplift and encourage one another, standing strong together even amidst their own turmoil.

As they laugh, cry, celebrate, and support each other, this drama takes an unconventional approach. These three strong women aren't afraid to assert themselves and pursue their passions, making it a perfect watch with your favorite squad. Their journey of self-discovery and empowerment is both inspiring and relatable.

9. Chicago Typewriter

Set in both the 1930s and the 21st century, Chicago Typewriter tells the intertwined story of two men and one woman across time. Han Se Joo (Yoo Ah In) is a bestselling author in the present struggling with writer’s block, echoing his past life as a writer. Yu Jin Oh (Go Kyung Pyo), a bar owner in the 1930s, is now a successful ghostwriter. Lastly, Jeon Seol (Im Soo Jung) was a sniper in her past life; today, she’s a former Olympian, a book lover, and runs a delivery service.

Chicago Typewriter offers a layered narrative that explores the soul of a writer and the essence of a nation. With its steady plot progression and an engaging love triangle, the drama keeps you hooked from start to finish. Their stories of creativity, love, and self-discovery are beautifully woven together through time.

