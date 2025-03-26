Park Sung Hoon to return after Tyrant's Chef exit over Squid Game adult promo issue; joins talks for drama with Han Ji Min

Actor Park Sung Hoon is reportedly in negotiations to take on the male lead role in the upcoming drama Efficient Dating of Single Men and Women, marking a possible return to the screen after facing industry backlash earlier this year.

On March 26, Xports News reported that Park Sung Hoon is in discussions to star in the drama, with both the production team and the actor currently in the process of coordinating his participation. If finalized, this would be his first confirmed project since his recent controversy, making it a notable casting decision.

The drama, Efficient Dating of Single Men and Women, is based on a webtoon of the same name. The story revolves around a woman who, after making a conscious decision to reenter the dating scene, finds herself entangled in relationships with two men who possess contrasting charms. Through this experience, she begins a journey of self-discovery and explores the deeper meaning of love. The drama promises to blend elements of romance and emotional growth, making it a relatable and engaging story for viewers.

Renowned director Lee Jae Hoon has been tapped to helm the project, and the drama is set to commence filming in June. Previously, actress Han Ji Min was confirmed as the female lead, increasing anticipation for the series. With the male lead role still being finalized, Park Sung Hoon has emerged as a strong candidate, sparking discussions about whether this will serve as his comeback.

However, the timing of this potential casting is significant, as it comes in the wake of controversy surrounding Park Sung Hoon. Earlier this year, the actor faced criticism after posting an image of a Japanese adult video (AV) cover on social media, which bore similarities to the concept of his Netflix drama Squid Game 2. Although Park Sung Hoon later addressed the situation, explaining that the post was a misunderstanding, public backlash was swift. The controversy ultimately led to his removal from The Tyrant’s Chef, a drama he had been preparing to film.

Advertisement

Since then, Park Sung Hoon has remained largely out of the spotlight, with fans and industry insiders speculating about his next career move. If he officially joins Efficient Dating of Single Men and Women, it would mark a crucial step in reestablishing his presence in the entertainment industry.

Despite the past controversy, Park Sung Hoon remains a well-known actor known for his performances in dramas such as The Glory and Queen of Tears. With Efficient Dating of Single Men and Women already generating buzz due to its webtoon origins and Han Ji Min’s confirmed participation, all eyes are now on whether Park Sung Hoon will finalize his casting. If he officially joins the drama, it could provide an opportunity for him to rebuild his image while showcasing his acting talents once again.