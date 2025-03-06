Revelations trailer out: Ryu Jun Yeol embraces twisted sense of duty in Yeon Sang Ho's gripping thriller

The highly anticipated trailer for Revelations dropped today, March 6, 2025. Directed by Yeon Sang Ho and written by Choi Gyu Seok, the film is based on their 2022 comic of the same name. Revelations is set to premiere on Netflix on March 21, 2025, with a runtime of 2 hours and 2 minutes.

This gripping thriller follows Pastor Sung Min Chan (played by Ryu Jun Yeol), who runs a small-town church with a strong mission for church planting. One day, a mysterious man named Kwon Yang Rae enters Sung Min Chan’s church. Initially, the pastor welcomes him, believing Kwon Yang Rae to be a new believer seeking salvation. However, his opinion quickly changes when he discovers that the man is an ex-convict wearing an electronic monitoring anklet.

Things take a sinister turn when Sung Mi Chan somehow starts to believe, because according to him, it is a divine revelation that Kwon Yang Rae is the person responsible for the kidnapping of his son. Convinced that it is his God-given duty to punish the man, Sung Min Chan embarks on a dangerous path of faith and vengeance.

Meanwhile, Detective Lee Yeon Hui is assigned to investigate the case of the pastor’s missing son. Haunted by disturbing visions of her younger sister, who was tragically murdered in the past, Lee Yeon Hui is relentless in her pursuit of the truth.

The film’s ensemble cast features Ryu Jun Yeol, best known for A Taxi Driver and The 8 Show, playing the role of Pastor Sung Min Chan; Shin Hyun Been, recognized for Hospital Playlist and Reborn Rich, essays Detective Lee Yeon-hui; and Shin Min Jae, who appeared in JUNG_E and Parasyte: The Grey, takes the character of Kwon Yang Rae. .

Now that the Revelations trailer has been released, audiences have witnessed the intense psychological and moral conflicts that drive the film. The Train to Busan director shared, “I wanted to tell a story about a character who sees and believes only what he wants to. That’s how Sung Min Chan, a pastor of a newly established church, came to life.”

Speaking about Ryu Jun Yeol, the director said, “He is an actor with exceptional acting skills. To perfect his understanding of his character, he asks an infinite number of questions—both to himself and to the creators.”