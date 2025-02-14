Dhoom Dhaam Twitter Review: 7 tweets to read before watching Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi's wedding-themed rom-com

The wedding-themed action comedy Dhoom Dhaam was released on Netflix today, February 14, 2025. The film stars Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi in the lead roles. The netizens who have already watched the Rishab Seth directorial shared their reviews on X (formerly Twitter). Check out the 7 tweets in this article to know what the audience is saying about the movie before you decide to give it a shot.

The Twitter reviews of netizens found Dhoom Dhaam funny and entertaining. They also praised the performances of Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi. The viewers stated that they would recommend others to watch the film.

One person said, “Just finished watching movie #DhoomDhaam, @yamigautam & @pratikg80 Superb Acting, Fantastic movie, Full on entertaining. I will recommend everyone to watch this movie with friends and family only on @NetflixIndia.”

Another user wrote, “What a movie! Dhoom Dhaam for me personally is the best chaotic comedy I have seen in a long long time! Great portrayal by both @yamigautam @pratikg80 #DhoomDhaam.”

A netizen shared, “What an outstanding movie @yamigautam nailed as Koyal chaddha in #DhoomDhaam .. how perfectly she portrayed the character.. her dialogue, comedy was on point. Pratik Gandhi was superb.. amazing movie @AdityaDharFilms @NetflixIndia #DhoomDhaamOnNetflix.”

One review read, “Just finished watching #DhoomDhaam on #Netflix and absolutely loved it. Enjoyed a good #Bollywood movie after a really long time.”

Another post stated, “Nothing is better than this… @yamigautam You bring something new in every movie… Nd this 1H48M is CRAZY, OUTSTANDING, AMAZING, next level performance. I love this #DhoomDhaam. Best actress of this generation.”

Alongside Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi, the cast of Dhoom Dhaam includes Eijaz Khan, Kavin Dave, Mukul Chadda, Prateik Babbar, Pavitra Sarkar, Garima Yajnik, and Mushtaq Khan. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar.

The story revolves around a newlywed couple, Koyal and Veer, who are chased by goons on their first night. A lot of chaos ensues during the search for a mysterious Charlie. This Valentine’s Day release can be streamed on Netflix.