Yami Gautam enjoys a salon day in a blue cotton kurta and pant set worth ₹2,799—budget-friendly and elegant for everyday style

For the salon day, Yami Gautam exuded ethnic charm with her simple kurta and pant set styled with a no-makeup look.

By Priyanshi Shah
Updated on Mar 06, 2025  |  02:32 PM IST |  1.7K
Yami Gautam’s preference for comfort over style is one of the things we love most about her. The actress is often spotted exuding laid-back elegance, setting the perfect example of effortless everyday fashion. One such look we’re talking about today is her blue and white kurta-pant set—both budget-friendly and a perfect upgrade to your ethnic wardrobe. Here are the details of her ensemble!

Embracing self-love and self-care, Yami Gautam stepped out for a salon day in a look that was both relaxed and sophisticated. Soaking in the sun, she opted for a blue cotton ikat kurta and pant set from TrueBrowns, priced at Rs 2,799. This cost-effective ensemble is a stylish addition to any wardrobe. The kurta featured half-sleeves reaching her elbows and a V-neckline, beautifully complementing the white and blue fabric adorned with an abstract triangular pattern. The top layer had a long, flowy silhouette, ending gracefully at her knees.

The bottoms followed the same print, featuring a wide silhouette and a custom-fitted waistband, ensuring both comfort and style. This effortlessly chic ensemble is perfect for a brunch date with friends, a shopping spree, or casual gatherings.

Enhancing her relaxed morning look with easy-to-carry accessories, the Article 370 actress opted for tinted sunglasses to shade her eyes and carried a practical crossbody sling bag, spacious enough to hold her essentials. Staying true to the laid-back vibe, she left her mid-length hair open, parted in the middle, allowing her tresses to flow naturally.

Not a fan of heavy makeup, Yami Gautam embraced her natural beauty, keeping it minimal with a no-makeup look and just a touch of lip gloss for a hydrating finish. Her effortless, no-makeup look highlighted her raw elegance, and we absolutely loved it. To complete her ensemble, she opted for traditional toe-ring flats, adding a subtle ethnic touch.

Yami’s outfit was the perfect choice for a salon day, effortlessly balancing chic and laid-back vibes. For a different occasion, you can elevate the look with oxidized earrings, setting a fresh standard for stylish ethnic wear.

Credits: Viral Bhayani
