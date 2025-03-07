INSIDE Dhoom Dhaam success bash: Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi, Aditya Dhar come together for celebration; don’t miss cake-cutting VIDEO

The wedding-themed action comedy Dhoom Dhaam was released on OTT on February 14, 2025. The film starred Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi in the lead roles. The pair, along with producer Aditya Dhar and the rest of the team, recently came together to celebrate the success. Some inside glimpses from the bash, including a cake-cutting video, have now surfaced online.

On March 6, 2025, Shor Police, who has composed music in Dhoom Dhaam, took to Instagram and shared an inside video from the film’s success bash. In the clip, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar were seen cutting chocolate cakes. Pratik Gandhi and the rest of the crew surrounded them. The band dropped pictures and more happy moments in the video.

Advertisement

The caption of the post read, “It’s official!!! Dhoom Dhaam is a smash! And we gotta celebrate!!!”

Watch the cake-cutting video here!

The producers shared some fun pictures from the success party of Dhoom Dhaam, showcasing the camaraderie among the team. The caption stated, “The chase was wild, the laughs were louder, and the celebration is even bigger! #DhoomDhaam team, take a bow!”

Netizens extended their congratulations in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Amazing movie with brilliant cast,” while another wrote, “Superb.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Actress Sanaya Pithawalla, who is part of the film, also offered a peek into the celebration. She posed with Pratik Gandhi, director Rishab Seth, Eijaz Khan, and more.

Advertisement

In her caption, Sanaya wrote, “Meanwhile Veer and Suhana in a parallel universe #iykyk #Dhoomdhaamsuccessparty Congratulations to the whole team!! And thanks to you guys for watching the film and making it such a huge success.”

Dhoom Dhaam revolves around a newlywed couple who are chased by goons on their wedding night. Alongside Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi, the cast includes Prateik Babbar, Eijaz Khan, Kavin Dave, Mukul Chadda, Pavitra Sarkar, Garima Yajnik, and Mushtaq Khan. The movie is directed by Rishab Seth and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar. It can be streamed on Netflix.