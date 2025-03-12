Yami Gautam's magical birthday wish for 'best husband' and 'bestest papa' Aditya Dhar screams love; hypes him up for his next with Ranveer Singh

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar, the cutest couple in Bollywood, got married in 2021. They’re often seen making special posts for each other on special days. Keeping it sweet and simple, the Dhoom Dhaam actress recently shared an adorable birthday wish for her filmmaker husband. She also hyped her husband up for his upcoming venture on the big screen with Ranveer Singh.

On March 12, Yami Gautam took to her Instagram handle and posted a couple of pictures with her husband, Aditya Dhar. The first picture appears to be from a film event as they beam a wide smile for the camera, followed by a beautiful snap from their holy trip. In the second picture, they’re seen standing with folded hands with closed eyes as they sought blessings.

Extending a warm wish, the Dhoom Dham actress expressed, "Happy happy birthday to my (multiple red-heart emoji) waiting for the world to experience the magic you are about to spell on the big screen !!! To the man with the biggest heart, genius of a mind, best husband & bestest papa !!!! Happy birthday, Aditya."

Yami Gautam’s birthday wish for Aditya Dhar

Reacting to the post, several fans also extended their warm wishes to the couple, while many gushed over them. A fan wished, "God bless you both...Waiting for your next movie" while another fan called them, "beautiful looking people."

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar got married in an intimate wedding celebration in 2021 in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, in the presence of close friends and family members. They welcomed their first child, a boy last year, whom they named Vedavid.

On the professional front, Yami was last seen in Netflix’s Dhoom Dham alongside Pratik Gandhi. Meanwhile, Aditya’s next directorial is titled Dhurandhar, led by Ranveer Singh, which also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal in the key roles.

Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the film is based on the real-life story from the tenure of Ajit Doval in his younger days. A source close to the development shared with us that Ranveer’s character is from Punjab, while R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna will be seen playing the part of senior officers from R&AW.