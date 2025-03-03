Dhoom Dhaam star Yami Gautam on keeping son Vedavid away from paparazzi: 'We’ve come to a point with the media...'

Yami Gautam embraced motherhood in May last year with the arrival of her son, Vedavid. Nine months later, she returned to work, shooting Dhoom Dhaam alongside Pratik Gandhi. While she has been frequently seen at public events, she kept her son from the media spotlight. The actress recently shared her thoughts on maintaining his privacy and how the media has been respectful of their decision.

According to The Hindustan Times, Yami Gautam emphasized that her son will not be seen in paparazzi photos. She acknowledged that the media has been understanding of their decision and said, "We've come to a point with the media where they are understanding of it."

She also highlighted the growing legal measures to protect minors' privacy and stressed the importance of a child's formative years. She expressed discomfort with constant media exposure, choosing to keep Vedavid away from the public eye.

The Dhoom Dhaam actress shared how her husband, Aditya Dhar, has been a supportive and involved father, always encouraging her to continue pursuing her career. He reassured her their child would grow up proud of his parents' work.

Reflecting on motherhood, she acknowledged its challenges, particularly postpartum recovery, and emphasized that every woman's journey is unique. Drawing inspiration from the strong women in her family, especially her grandmother, she recalled how her mother encouraged her to remain independent and never let motherhood limit her ambitions.

Advertisement

She embraced the idea that being a mother is a blessing and should never be seen as an obstacle to personal or professional growth.

Meanwhile, Dhoom Dhaam premiered on Netflix on February 14, 2025, receiving praise from both critics and audiences. The action-packed film, backed by Yami Gautam's husband Aditya Dhar, features Yami and Pratik Gandhi in lead roles. The ensemble cast also includes Eijaz Khan, Kavin Dave, Mukul Chadda, Prateik Babbar, Pavitra Sarkar, Garima Yajnik, and Mushtaq Khan.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, the story follows newlyweds Koyal and Veer, whose first night takes an unexpected turn when they are pursued by goons. As chaos unfolds, their journey becomes entangled in the mystery of a man named Charlie.