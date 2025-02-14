Latest Hindi OTT Releases This Week: 3 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Zee5 and JioHotstar

Valentine’s Week is now over, but if you’re planning to extend the celebrations a little longer with an extended weekend, we’ve got you covered. How? If your idea of the perfect date is enjoying a movie in the comfort of your home, here’s a list of movies and shows that have been released this week. From Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi’s Dhoom Dhaam to Kaveri Kapur’s debut rom-com Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story, check out the list!

1. Dhoom Dhaam

Release Date: February 14, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

The fresh pairing of Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi in the rom-com Dhoom Dhaam promises a perfect blend of spice and entertainment. Yami Gautam, seen in a never-before-seen feisty avatar, is sure to be a delight to watch.

The story of Dhoom Dhaam revolves around a newlywed couple who embark on an adventure on their first night together. However, instead of a romantic getaway, they find themselves caught in a whirlwind of high-octane car chases, intense gunfights, and dramatic twists. The film is now streaming on Netflix.



2. Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story

Release Date: February 11, 2025

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's daughter, Kaveri Kapur, has finally made her Bollywood debut alongside Amrish Puri's grandson, Vardhaan Puri.

The duo is sharing screen space in Kunal Kohli's directorial, Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story. The romantic drama was released on JioHotstar on February 11 and explores the love story of two young adults who meet abroad.

3. Pyaar Testing

Release Date: February 14, 2025

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Last but not the least, another offering for this week is Satyajeet Dubey and Plabita Borthakur starrer Pyaar Testing. The romantic-comedy film offers a unique perspective on modern-day relationships. It showcases the storyline where the family of both the leads sit together to discuss their marriage.

Nonetheless, the film takes a humorous twist after the girl puts forth a condition before the marriage, stating she wants to stay at the boy’s house for a few days before tying the knot to observe everything before making a commitment. The outcome of this modern twist to traditional marriage set up makes this series a worth-watch.

Which one of these are you planning to watch?