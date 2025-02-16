Dhoom Dhaam: Yami Gautam reacts to shooting her VIRAL monologue in first take for Netflix movie; ‘I feel my best comes…’

Yami Gautam recently spoke about the powerful and widely shared monologue on women's empowerment from her Netflix film Dhoom Dhaam, in which she stars alongside Pratik Gandhi. The actress delivered the monologue in a single take and reacting to the same, she shared, "I feel my best comes in the first two takes, preferably the first take, especially when something is really coming from your heart."

In the emotional speech, Yami Gautam’s character, Koyel, sheds light on the everyday struggles women endure, including persistent harassment, catcalling, societal pressure to marry, and expectations to have children.

Her monologue also sheds light on how societal expectations compel women to endure discomfort by wearing heavy, restrictive clothing, even in extreme heat. Additionally, her character boldly addresses even more unsettling issues, including the unsolicited explicit images that some men send.

She also addressed the harsh reality that if a woman gives birth to a girl, she often faces additional pressure to have more children.

Discussing the scene in a chat with News18, which Yami delivered in a single take, she explained that she never approaches such moments with the mindset of requiring multiple takes or shots. She emphasized that for her, it is crucial to get it right in the first go, as she believes the initial take is often the most authentic.

While some actors take time to warm up and gradually reach the right emotion, she feels her best performances come within the first two takes, preferably the first, especially when the emotions are genuine and heartfelt.

Yami further shared that, as a woman, many can relate to parts of the monologue—perhaps not the entire speech, but at least a couple of lines. She added that the key is to balance all those emotions while considering different perspectives and channeling them into a single, impactful delivery.

Yami also shared how Pratik Gandhi’s genuine reaction to the monologue resulted in a slight improvisation. She revealed that his response naturally led to the addition of a line that wasn’t originally in the script—“Idhar udhar kya dekh rahe ho?”

Dhoom Dhaam premiered on Netflix on February 14, 2025. Dhoom Dhaam opened to positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The movie is backed by Yami's hubby and director Aditya Dhar.