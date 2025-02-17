Dhoom Dhaam: Yami Gautam’s monologue ‘kitna mushkil hai ladki hona....’ is why you shouldn’t miss her film co-starring Pratik Gandhi; details inside

Dhoom Dhaam, the comedy adventure starring Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi, premiered on Netflix on February 14. Directed by Rishab Seth, the film revolves around a newlywed couple forced to flee on their wedding night after being caught in a chaotic mix-up. If you haven't seen it yet, Yami Gautam’s powerful monologue on the struggles of being a woman is a compelling reason to add this film to your watchlist.

One of the most talked-about moments from Dhoom Dhaam features Pratik Gandhi confronting his newlywed wife, played by Yami Gautam, questioning whether lying has become a trend for women.

In a fiery response, Yami Gautam’s character, Koyel, delivers a powerful monologue, stating, “Jhoot bolne ka koi shauk nahi hai humein par jhoot bolna padta hai. India mein pata hai kitna mushkil hai ladki hona. Saans nahi le paoge ek bhi din, aaye bade claustrophobic. "

She expressed that before marriage, women are expected to follow their parents' rules, and after marriage, they must adhere to their in-laws' expectations. They are pressured to bear children, and if a daughter is born, the demand to have more intensifies. Their dreams and aspirations are dismissed, while in public—whether in buses, on foot, at gyms, or in malls—they are subjected to the relentless, predatory gaze of men.

She further emphasized that even those who avoid direct eye contact often engage in inappropriate behavior in crowds. Women are constantly objectified with degrading terms, forcing them to endure daily harassment. Parents advise daughters to wear full-sleeve salwar kameez, even in scorching heat, just to avoid unwanted attention. She also addressed a disturbing trend where unsolicited explicit images flood women's phones, delivering a sharp message to men—women have no interest in such images, so they should simply stop sending them.

She continued, “Social media pe troll karenge, s*ut bulayenge, r*pe threat denge phir bolenge block kyu kiya sister? Toh? Badtameeze kon karta hai ladke, ched chaad kon karta hai ladke, harass kon karta hai ladke, lekin freedom kiski chinti hai hum ladkiyon ki.”

“Toh koi shauk nahi hai humein jhoot bolne ka. Han jaate hai hum ghar se chup chup ke lekin iska matlab yeh nahi hai hamara character loose hai. Ek hi baar zinadagi mili hai humein bhi pura haq hai jeene ka,” Yami concluded.

Earlier, in a conversation with News18, Yami Gautam shared her thoughts on delivering her impactful monologue in Dhoom Dhaam also starring Pratik Gandhi, which was captured in a single take. She explained that she doesn't approach such moments with the expectation of multiple takes. Getting it right on the first attempt is essential for her, as she feels the initial take often captures the most genuine and authentic emotion.

If you haven’t watched it yet, what are you waiting for? Head over to Netflix and stream Dhoom Dhaam right now—you can thank us later!