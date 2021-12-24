Atrangi Re Movie Review: Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan shine in Aanand L Rai’s magical world with Akshay Kumar

Director: Aanand L Rai

Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar

Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Rating: 3.5/5

Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma create a magical world in Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar to address a sensitive issue in the garb of entertainment. While getting into the details of the plot would mean spoilers, one can say that the duo of Aanand and Himanshu manage to grab the attention in the unique world that they attempted to create. The screenplay moves at a fast pace (after minor hiccups in the initial 10 minutes) in the first half with a blend of comedy, romance, emotions packaged alongside the element of mystery.

The second half begins well with an interesting element of humor brought in to Akshay and Dhanush’s character, however, the pace dips a bit in the middle of it. But the writing is sharp enough to pick up again the last 15 minutes, which ensures that one would conclude this magical saga with a smile on their face. The background score by AR Rahman acts as the fourth most important character of the film, whereas his music beautifully lends itself to the premise.

The film is beautifully shot with references of cultures from Bihar, Madurai and Delhi encapsulated in the visuals. The editing is also sharp, however, some loose ends in the second half could have been chopped off. The dialogues are excellent, and play a major role in uplifting the tonality of the film. The interactions between Rinku and Vishnu more often than not bring in a smile. Keep a close eye on some one-liners by Sara Ali Khan aka. Rinku.

Talking of performances, Atrangi Re belongs to Dhanush, who is a complete show-stealer from the first scene. He aces the emotional scenes like a pro, stands out when being the goofy lover boy, plays on the front foot in the comic scenes and excels in the drama. Sara Ali Khan too delivers a promising performance as Rinku. It was a difficult role to take up for a newcomer; it has several shades, yet she manages to convincingly pull off the multi-layered character. She’s confident and gets to the core emotion of Rinku to perfection. She springs in a pleasant surprise and establishes herself as a performer. And then comes the magical Khiladi, Akshay Kumar. He is to Atrangi Re what Santa-Claus is to Christmas. He has a 35 to 40 minute screen time in the film, bringing in the element of happiness to most portions of the narrative, before finally providing the emotional depth to the finale. The rest of the actors are aptly cast.

On the whole, Atrangi Re has some flaws, but eventually ends up being an enjoyable affair due to the smartly written screenplay supported by able performances from the entire cast. Yes, it’s not a universal film that will find appreciation from all strata, but it has enough in it to appeal and appease the urban audience. It’s a magical film that's worth-a-dekho at home with the entire family.

Also Read| 83 Movie Review: Ranveer Singh & Kabir Khan's ode to India's first world cup is a WINNER