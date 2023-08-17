Advertisement
movie poster

Ghoomer

Hindi

Drama

18 Aug 2023

Ghoomer Review: Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami’s impactful performances make you connect with this emotional story

Planning to watch R Balki’s Ghoomer this weekend? Read Pinkvilla’s review of this Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur starrer.

by Avinash Lohana

Published on Aug 17, 2023   |  01:32 AM IST  |  492
News Comment Share
Pic Credit: IMDB

Ghoomer Review: Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami’s impactful performances make you connect with this emotional story (Pic Credit: IMDB)

Name: ghoomer

Director: R Balki

Cast: Angad Bedi,Abhishek Bachchan,Shabana Azmi,Saiyami Kher

Rating: 3

In the trailer of R Balki’s Ghoomer, Abhishek Bachchan - who plays ex-cricketer Paddy - says, “Life logic ka khel nahin hai, yeh life magic ka khel hai”, and this line sets the tone for this soon-to-release sports-drama, which besides AB junior is also headlined by Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. While the mind struggles to keep logic at bay in this emotional drama, it is the heart that surpasses that to empathize with the journeys of two athletes, who find each other in times of despair. 

Plot

Anina (Saiyami Kher) has a promising career in cricket, and has complete support of her grandmother (Shabana Azmi), father (Shivendra Singh Dungarpur), and boyfriend (Angad Bedi). Things were going as planned until the athlete met with an unfortunate accident, and lost her right arm. She loses all hope, but ex-cricketer Paddy (Abhishek Bachchan) steps in to motivate the young cricketer to take up bowling, and revive her dreams of being a part of the Indian national women’s cricket team. Does Anina accept his mentorship, and for what reason does Paddy decide to help her is for you to watch in Ghoomer. 

What’s Hot? 

When Shah Rukh Khan said in Chak De! India, “Team Banane Ke Liye Taakat Nahin, Neeyat Chahiye”, the world agreed with him, and celebrated his team’s victory. Where I am getting at is the word ‘neeyat’ aka intention, and Ghoomer plays up on the same emotion. No, there aren’t any comparisons here, as Balki has combined this intent and desire, with a moving story of an ambitious athlete, who is challenged by a pitiful circumstance. So yes, Anina’s journey does make you emotional, connects with you on a human level, makes you want to root for her - and that becomes the biggest strength of Ghoomer. Kudos to writers Balki, Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani for bringing the emotion of empathy to life on the big screen, and making their audience feel it as well. 

Dialogues are in sync with the narrative and the characters, sometimes using word play as means to create impact. For instance, Paddy’s line, “Your left hand has to earn the ‘right’ to bowl”, combined with Amit Trivedi’s background score creates the desired effect. Director of Photography Vishal Sinha’s lens ably captures the world of Ghoomer. Amit Trivedi’s title track makes you want to celebrate with the characters, and ‘Purnaviram’ makes you feel Anina’s plight, but the other two tracks ‘Dil Dum Chhalla’ and ‘Taqdeer Se Taqraa’ don't do much for me. Shout out to Swanand Kirkire (Purnaviram) and Kausar Munir (Ghoomer) for their meaningful lyrics. 

Furthermore, Shruti Mahajan’s casting is bang on, and production designer Sandeep Sharad Ravade’s work is in sync with the narrative. 

What’s Not?

While the concept is beautiful, it is certain skipped and over portrayed emotions that makes the narrative look convenient, and sometimes even confused. For instance, Shabana Azmi’s character begins as a strong figure in Anina’s life sharing her ambition, knowledge and efforts for the game and life in general, but when a mishap happens with the athlete there is little to no strong reaction from her end that justifies the aspiration she had for her granddaughter’s calling. Additionally, there is a sequence between Abhishek Bachchan, Angad Bedi and Saiyami Kher on a Diwali night, which was designed to showcase Anina pushing her boundaries, but ends up being a confused, over-expressed sequence, which does nothing for the story. 

Another example of convenient narrative, was underplaying the strengths of Anina’s other teammates in the final match, to highlight the former’s skills despite her limitations. While the match started on a promising note, it rather ended up being gimmicky, which couldn’t be justified by the line “Cricket is a funny game”. Sports director Dhruv P Panjuani could have worked a bit more on this part. The crowd VFX in the stadium looks unreal and unconvincing. 

Performances

Each and every actor has played their part to the T. Abhishek Bachchan as Paddy is outstanding, and I wish we see him onscreen more often taking up such characters that allows him to portray an array of emotions. Saiyami Kher’s portrayal of Anina is subtle yet impactful, and I really believe she is one of the most underrated artists of our time. Shabana Azmi does justice to her role, though I wish the writers had given her character more active participation in Anina’s post accident prep, which would have made her part more wholesome. Angad Bedi lends able support with a likable and dependable character, and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur is endearing as Anina’s father.  

Final Verdict

Some verdicts are hard to give. While the heart leans towards the emotions, the mind is unable to completely ignore the flaws. In both situations, what stays consistent is the human connection with the overall story, and that I think is why you should watch Ghoomer.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Avinash Lohana

Journalism is not just a profession, but a passion for him. ‘Just between you & me’ is his favorite line, if you know, you know! A ...

Read more

Credits: Pinkvilla

Extend your reading on the same topics

user reviews (0)

Movie Reviews

Redirection

Featured

Bollywood

Hollywood

Tollywood

Trending Movies

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Pre...

Drama,Romance

Released on: 28 Jul 2023

Critics Ratings: 3

Collection: Rupees Sign 282.50 cr.

Yellow Strip
Barbie

Barbie

Comedy,Romance

Released on: 21 Jul 2023

Critics Ratings: 3.5

Collection: Rupees Sign 9,750.25 cr.

Yellow Strip
Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer

Drama

Released on: 21 Jul 2023

Critics Ratings: 4.5

Collection: Rupees Sign 5,325.00 cr.

Yellow Strip

Movie Trailers

upcoming movies

Akelli 2023 movie Video Icon

Akelli

Drama • Thriller

Release date: 18 Aug 2023

Aadikeshava 2023 movie Video Icon

Aadikeshava

Action • Drama

Release date: 18 Aug 2023

Blue Beetle 2023 movie Video Icon

Blue Beetle

Action • Superhero

Release date: 18 Aug 2023

The Monkey King 2023 movie

The Monkey King

Action • Adventure

Release date: 18 Aug 2023

Ghoomer 2023 movie

Ghoomer

Drama

Release date: 18 Aug 2023

Gandeevadhari Arjuna 2023 movie

Gandeevadhari Arjuna

Action • Thriller

Release date: 25 Aug 2023

Lift 2023 movie

Lift

Action • Comedy

Release date: 25 Aug 2023

Goldfish 2023 movie Video Icon

Goldfish

Drama

Release date: 25 Aug 2023

Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam 2023 movie

Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

Romance

Release date: 25 Aug 2023

Dream Girl 2 2023 movie Video Icon

Dream Girl 2

Comedy

Release date: 25 Aug 2023

latest movies

Gran Turismo 2023 movie Video Icon

Gran Turismo

Action • Drama

Red, White, & Royal Blue 2023 movie Video Icon

Red, White, & Royal Blue

Comedy • Drama

Bholaa Shankar 2023 movie Video Icon

Bholaa Shankar

Action • Drama

3

OMG 2 2023 movie Video Icon

OMG 2

Comedy • Drama

4

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues 2023 movie Video Icon

Gadar 2: The Katha Con...

Drama

3

Heart of Stone 2023 movie Video Icon

Heart of Stone

Action • Thriller

2.5

Jailer 2023 movie Video Icon

Jailer

Action • Crime

3

Medusa Deluxe 2023 movie Video Icon

Medusa Deluxe

Drama

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2023 movie Video Icon

Teenage Mutant Ninja T...

Action

Meg 2: The Trench 2023 movie Video Icon

Meg 2: The Trench

Action • Horror

2.5

Explore More

General Trending Topics

General Trending Topics

List of all Topics

Explore More

Explore More
All About Movies

All About Movies

List of movies of all time with all revelant details

Explore More

Explore More
Best Movies to Watch

Best Movies to Watch

All time favourite movies with highest grossing on box office

Explore More

Explore More
×
Advertisement
close