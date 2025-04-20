Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Wedding Anniversary: When Be Happy actor revealed how criticism of his wife’s Cannes look ‘upset’ him even before their marriage

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan make for one of Bollywood's power couples. They tied the knot in 2007 and are celebrating 18 years of marriage today, April 20, 2025. On the special occasion of their wedding anniversary, let’s revisit the moment when the Be Happy actor revealed how the criticism of Aishwarya’s Cannes look ‘upset’ him even before they were married.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has made many stunning appearances at the Cannes Film Festival. Back in 2003, she served as a jury member at the prestigious event. Her looks at the festival that year received criticism from some people. The actress had addressed this in an old interview with Rajeev Masand, which happened after her 2007 wedding with Abhishek Bachchan.

When asked by a fan if the reaction to her Cannes outfits had hurt her, Aishwarya shared that she couldn’t understand why there was such a ‘big hullabaloo.’ She expressed how her being on the jury was the more important part but the people were focusing on something else.

Abhishek Bachchan, who was also a part of the interview, revealed that they were friends during the time she graced Cannes as a jury member. He also mentioned that they were working on many films together.

Revealing his feelings about the criticism, the Dhoom actor stated, “And there was this huge uproar in the media about how she was dressed. And it's really sad, and as a friend, which we were at that point in time. We were co-stars, and we were friends. It upset me.” Abhishek added that even after becoming her husband, it upset him whenever she was criticized.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan recently featured in the heartwarming dance drama Be Happy. He is set to star in the comic caper Housefull 5 alongside Akshay Kumar and an ensemble cast.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the movie Ponniyin Selvan: II. She attended the Cannes Film Festival in 2024 and was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to the city. The actress is expected to stun at the event once again this year.

