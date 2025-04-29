Criminal Justice Season 4 OTT Release Date: Here’s when and where to watch Pankaj Tripathi-led legal drama series

Criminal Justice is one of the most popular OTT series in Hindi. The legal drama led by Pankaj Tripathi is now returning for its fourth season, which is called Criminal Justice - A Family Matter. The official teaser has been unveiled, and the release date has been announced. The show is set to premiere very soon. Read on to find out more details about its digital release.

When and Where to Watch Criminal Justice - A Family Matter

The announcement of the OTT release of Criminal Justice - A Family Matter was made by its streaming service across social media platforms. The Pankaj Tripathi starrer is slated to arrive on JioHotstar on May 22, 2025. The audience can enjoy all episodes of this thrilling story, showcasing another case from the comfort of their homes.

Official Teaser and Plot of Criminal Justice - A Family Matter

The official teaser of Criminal Justice Season 4 was released by the makers on April 29, 2025. The 41-second teaser begins with Surveen Chawla at the door of Pankaj Tripathi’s character, Madhav Mishra. She is in need of a lawyer. The teaser further showcases the different characters involved in the story as Madhav begins his work on the difficult case.

The caption of the post read, “Seedha aur simple toh Madhav Mishra ji ke syllabus mein hai hi nahi. Aapke favorite vakeel sahab aa rahe hain courtroom mein wapas (straightforward and simple are not in Madhav Mishra's syllabus. Your favorite lawyer, sahab is coming back to the courtroom)! #HotstarSpecials #CriminalJustice - A Family Matter, streaming from May 22, only on #JioHotstar.”

Watch the official teaser here!

Cast and Crew of Criminal Justice - A Family Matter

Alongside Pankaj Tripathi, the cast of Criminal Justice 4 includes Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Mita Vasisht, Asha Negi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Khushboo Atre and Barkha Singh. The series is directed by Rohan Sippy. It is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios.

