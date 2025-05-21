Criminal Justice Season 4: Pankaj Tripathi’s ‘little pep talk’ was all Barkha Singh needed after doubting her performance, find out what he said

The fourth season of the highly popular OTT series Criminal Justice is set to be released in a few days. It is called Criminal Justice - A Family Matter. Pankaj Tripathi will be reprising his role as lawyer Madhav Mishra. Barkha Singh will also be seen in a significant part. The actress recently revealed how she doubted her performance during a scene, and all she needed was a pep talk from Tripathi.

Advertisement

As per Jagran, Barkha Singh recently recalled an important piece of advice that she received from Pankaj Tripathi during the shooting of Criminal Justice Season 4. She said that working with experienced people in the industry had clear benefits. Then, the actress remembered a moment from the initial days of the shoot. She revealed that it was an important and technical scene when she wasn’t happy with her performance. She felt that a different approach might have worked better.

Barkha further shared that she was a bit upset by the time they finished shooting because it was too late to ask for another take. She mentioned that it was the first time she had ever felt that way after a scene. However, Pankaj Tripathi came to her rescue.

Barkha stated, “Pankaj Sir sensed it and said, ‘Yeh sab hota rehta hai, bade bade actor ke saath bhi hota hai… Yeh udaasi set pe hi chhod kar jaana, ghar pe mat leke jana. Kal aana aur macha dena (All this keeps happening; it happens with even big actors… Leave this sadness on the set; don’t take it home. Come tomorrow and create havoc)!’ And that little pep talk was all I needed to feel better.”

Advertisement

Alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Barkha Singh, the cast of Criminal Justice 4 includes Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Mita Vasisht, Asha Negi, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Khushboo Atre. The series is directed by Rohan Sippy. It is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios. The gripping show is set to release on May 29, 2025, on JioHotstar.

ALSO READ: Was Ananya Panday’s on-screen husband Vihaan Samat gay in Call Me Bae? The Royals actor addresses rumors